Lessons from the Leaders for the India of Tomorrow

The Thought Leaders of India organised a leadership series event at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in New Delhion On September 2, 2022. The event was graced by stalwarts such as Mr Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Indian Economist and Former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission India, Mr. Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman PwC India, and Mr. C. P. Gurnani, MD & CEO Tech Mahindra. The event began with a welcome address by Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head, Sapphire Connect. Mr. Rishi spoke about the journey of TLOI and shed some light on the upcoming Global India Business meeting in Vietnam on 25th and 26th September.