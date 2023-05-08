Learn about the cutting technologies that are powering India’s rise as a manufacturing hub

Rockwell Automation is giving sustainable manufacturing the exalted platform that it deserves, with a landmark one-day conclave that explores key opportunities and challenges.

India is set to make the leap to a $ 5 trillion economy. A key component of this growth will be the country’s manufacturing sector, set to expand to $ 1 trillion by 2030 and contribute close to 25% of GDP. While policymakers have paved the way for manufacturing growth with initiatives like ‘Make In India’, NMP, and PLI, the fulfillment of India’s growth potential hinges on the ability of the industry to shift to sustainable manufacturing, aided by a digital transformation of industrial operations. It’s a vital consideration, which forms the main theme of a day-long conclave, India Inc on the Move – Sustainable Manufacturing: The New Paradigm of Growth

, presented by Rockwell Automation, in association with CNBC-TV18, to be held on May 11th, at Westin Mumbai Powai, 10 am onwards.

This landmark event will be attended by leaders of the manufacturing industry, technology experts, innovators, key policymakers, and stakeholders representing diverse sections of the manufacturing industry. Some illustrious guests will grace the event to communicate their lofty visions for India’s manufacturing success to the viewers, including Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister, Road Transport & Highways, Shri Uday Samant, Minister of Industries, and Dr. Harshdeep Kamble, IAS, Principal Secretary (Industries & Mining), Maharashtra.

The first of the day’s rousing speeches will be a Welcome Address, to be delivered by Dilip Sawhney, Regional Director, Rockwell Automation. A plenary session on ‘India’s Equity Among Emerging Economies’ will survey the larger industrial and technological factors defining India’s domestic growth and global rise. Having gained a larger perspective on the mechanics of progress, the audience will then split up to attend five parallel series of immersive sessions under the themes of Executive, Industrial, Design, Maintain & Operate and Innovate.

During the Executive sessions, participants will gain strategic insights on the long-term impact of sustainable manufacturing. They will understand the different elements that go into creating a sustainable manufacturing framework, through discussions on circular processes, improved water management, and environmental impact, among others. The technology-focused sessions will educate audiences on nuances of digitization, like how to safeguard modern OT networks, the growing need for automation, and the advent of the WEF Global Lighthouse Network. The Industrial sessions on the other hand will deal with tactical interventions in specific industries, covering topics such as the impact of smart manufacturing on the Life Sciences and FMCG sector, the rise of future-ready chemical manufacturing, and innovation in the automotive sector.

The technical sessions on Design, Maintain & Operate and Innovate will unpick core industrial processes and recast them for a digital paradigm. These will include informative Partner Presentations, exploration of modern data analytic tools, and introduction to Rockwell Automation’s suite of cutting-edge software products, like seamless system design and maintenance with FactoryTalk, optimized control decisions with PlantPax, IIoT deployments with ThingWorx, and improved system performance with PowerFlex. Some of these sessions will be glimpses into the future, showcasing how augmented reality could empower digital workers, help in the creation of connected services, and unleash the full potential of data.

All simultaneous sessions are scheduled to begin at 2 pm and end at 6 pm, with a tea break in between. Through these in-depth sessions, the India Inc on the Move – Sustainable Manufacturing: The New Paradigm Of Growth conclave will play a key role in accelerating the adoption of sustainable practices across the Indian manufacturing industry. It will serve as a definitive thought leadership platform, where leaders can pinpoint and discuss the dominant trends that will define India’s future as a manufacturing superpower, while extolling innovations that can boost the industry’s progress. For early adopters, the conclave will provide insights into real-world use cases of world-class solutions.

The India Inc on the Move – Sustainable Manufacturing: The New Paradigm Of Growth is a gathering at the commanding heights of Indian industry. For any professional or industrial expert, it represents a one-of-a-kind opportunity to partake in the creation of a roadmap to establish Indian manufacturing supremacy. They can pick and choose specific sessions to attend, making it easier for them to gain the most out of a diverse range of insights and information on offer. To miss this would be to miss an opportunity of a lifetime!

Visit cnbctv18.com/ms/sustainablemanufacturing/ and register for the conclave.