Learn about the cutting technologies that are powering India’s rise as a manufacturing hub

Rockwell Automation is giving sustainable manufacturing the exalted platform that it deserves, with a landmark one-day conclave that explores key opportunities and challenges.

India is set to make the leap to a $ 5 trillion economy. A key component of this growth will be the country’s manufacturing sector, set to expand to $ 1 trillion by 2030 and contribute close to 25% of GDP. While policymakers have paved the way for manufacturing growth with initiatives like ‘Make In India’, NMP, and PLI, the fulfillment of India’s growth potential hinges on the ability of the industry to shift to sustainable manufacturing, aided by a digital transformation of industrial operations. It’s a vital consideration, which forms the main theme of a day-long conclave, India Inc on the Move – Sustainable Manufacturing: The New Paradigm of Growth

, presented by Rockwell Automation, in association with CNBC-TV18, to be held on May 11th, at Westin Mumbai Powai, 10 am onwards.