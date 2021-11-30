Last solar eclipse of 2021 won’t be visible from India; here’s how you can still watch it

Sky gazers in India will not be able to witness the last solar eclipse of the year that will occur on December 4. The total solar eclipse will be visible from Antarctica and partially from the southern tip of South America, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said.

The next partial solar eclipse which will be visible from India is slated for October 25, 2022.

The cosmic phenomenon will begin at 7 am UTC and continue till 8.06 am. Maximum eclipse will occur at 7:33 am. In India, the eclipse will start at 12.30 pm, peak at 01.03 pm, and will be completed by 1.36 pm.

Although it will not be visible in India, viewers can watch the total solar eclipse from Union Glacier, Antarctica online on YouTube and on nasa.gov/live . The streaming will start at 12 pm IST.

People in Saint Helena, Chile, New Zealand, Crozet Islands, Lesotho, South Africa, Namibia, South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands, Falkland Islands and Australia will be able to partially view the solar eclipse.

The space agency defines solar eclipse as a celestial phenomenon that occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth.

A total solar eclipse takes place when the Sun, Moon and Earth are in a line. Countries that fall in the centre of the Moon’s shadow will witness the total eclipse.

The solar eclipse should not be viewed with the naked eye or with ordinary sunglasses or dark sunglasses. Special solar filters like eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers or dark arc-welders glass should be used to see the eclipse.