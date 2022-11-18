Last date to apply for CLAT 2023 today: Here's how to apply and other details

The CLAT 2023, the entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses is scheduled to be held on December 18.

The consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is set to conclude the application process for Common Law Admission Test-2022 (CLAT 2023) today. Interested candidates will have the last opportunity to register for CLAT 2023 through the official website that is consortiumofnlus.ac.in . The CLAT exam is scheduled to be held on December 18.

Earlier, the application deadline for CLAT 2023 was November 12 which was later extended to November 18.

Here’s how to apply for CLAT 2023 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website for CLAT registration- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Find and click on the registration link for the exam, displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details such as name, mobile number, password, to register for the application process.

Step 4: Fill up the CLAT application form and enter your NLU preferences.

Step 5: Upload the scanned copies of all the necessary documents.

Step 6: Submit the application fee to complete the CLAT registration process.

Step 7: Download the CLAT 2023 application form for future reference.

CLAT Application Fee

Candidates from the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 4,000.

For applicants who fall under the SC, ST, and BPL categories, the application fee is Rs 3,500.

Online payment options like credit cards, debit cards, and net banking are available for making the payment.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted for candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by the 22 National Law Universities across the country.

The entrance test is organised by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.