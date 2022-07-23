    Home

    Kotak Mahindra Bank Results: Net profit up 26% on year but misses estimate

    By CNBCTV18.com
    Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 26 percent on year rise in net profit for April-June at Rs 2,071 crore. In the corresponding period last year, the fourth largest bank by market value had posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,642 crore. Analysts at CNBC-TV18 Poll had estimated a profit of Rs 2,209.6 crore.

    Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 26 percent on year rise in net profit for April-June at Rs 2,071 crore. In the corresponding period last year, the fourth largest bank by market value had posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,642 crore.
    Analysts at CNBC-TV18 Poll had estimated a profit of Rs 2,209.6 crore.
    Meanwhile, net interest income (NII) — the difference between the revenue generated from a bank's interest-bearing assets and the expenses associated with paying its interest-bearing liabilities — for the first quarter of financial year 2023 increased 19 percent to Rs 4,697 crore from last year's Rs 3,942 crore.
    Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 4.92 percent for the reporting quarter while CASA (current account savings account) ratio as of June 30, 2022, stood at 58.1 percent.
    Asset quality
    As at June 30, 2022, gross non-performing asset stood at 2.24 percent and net non-performing asset was 0.62 percent.
    As of June end 2022As of June end 2021As of March end 2022
    Gross Non-Performing AssetRs 6,379 crRs 7,932 crRs 6,470 cr
    Net Non-Performing AssetRs 1,749 crRs 2,792 crRs 1,737 cr
    Gross Non-Performing Asset Ratio2.24%3.56%2.34%
    Net Non-Performing Asset Ratio0.62%1.28%0.64%
    Loan Growth
    The private bank reported a loan growth of 3 percent sequentially and 29 percent on a year-on-year basis.
    On Friday, the banking bellwether's stock closed 1.4 percent higher at Rs 1,826.4 on the BSE.
    First Published:  IST
