Key bond market deals: AB Finance, NABARD, Axis Securities

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • Shriram Transport Finance to raise INR 700 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on April 13
  • Indiabulls Commercial Credit likely to raise funds via public issue of bonds soon
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via May-end CP at 4.02 percent coupon
    • NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon
    • Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon
