Key bond market deals: AB Finance, NABARD, Axis Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market
deals on Wednesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:Shriram Transport Finance to raise INR 700 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on April 13Indiabulls Commercial Credit likely to raise funds via public issue of bonds soon
Commercial Papers:Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via May-end CP at 4.02 percent couponNABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent couponAxis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon
