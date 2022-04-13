Key bond market deals: AB Finance, NABARD, Axis Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Shriram Transport Finance to raise INR 700 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on April 13

Indiabulls Commercial Credit likely to raise funds via public issue of bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via May-end CP at 4.02 percent coupon

NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon

Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon

