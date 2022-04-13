Key bond market deals: AB Finance, NABARD, Axis Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tShriram Transport Finance to raise INR 700 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on April 13 \tIndiabulls Commercial Credit likely to raise funds via public issue of bonds soonCommercial Papers: \tAditya Birla Finance to raise funds via May-end CP at 4.02 percent coupon \tNABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon \tAxis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent couponCatch all stock market updates here