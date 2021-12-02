Kerala reports 11,177 backlog COVID-19 deaths in 41 days; data here

While other states have seen a decline in both COVID-19 cases and deaths, Kerala has been reporting a backlog of fatalities since October 22. In the last 41 days, the southern state has reported 11,177 deaths as a backlog.

In the last 24 hours, of the 403 deaths in Kerala, 96 were reported over the past few days and 307 were designated COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a Kerala state government release said.

In India, Kerala has reported the second-highest COVID death toll at 40,535 after Maharashtra , which has recorded 1,41,025 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Here is the data from the past 41 days:

Date Backlog 22-Oct 464 23-Oct 399 24-Oct 292 25-Oct 228 26-Oct 392 27-Oct 529 28-Oct 652 29-Oct 385 30-Oct 296 31-Oct 153 1-Nov 290 2-Nov 142 3-Nov 311 4-Nov 81 5-Nov 268 6-Nov 417 7-Nov 180 8-Nov 182 9-Nov 337 10-Nov 211 11-Nov 372 12-Nov 412 13-Nov 151 14-Nov 19 15-Nov 70 16-Nov 171 17-Nov 327 18-Nov 321 19-Nov 155 20-Nov 216 21-Nov 156 22-Nov 105 23-Nov 313 24-Nov 308 25-Nov 328 26-Nov 355 27-Nov 526 28-Nov 140 29-Nov 58 30-Nov 158 1-Dec 307

On Wednesday, Kerala reported 5,405 fresh COVID-19 cases raising the caseload to 51,35,390. With 4,538 more people recovering from the infection since Tuesday, the total recoveries touched 50,61,906, while active cases stood at 44,124, the official release said. As many as 64,191 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, it said. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest, with 988 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam (822) and Kozhikode (587).