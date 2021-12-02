Kerala reports 11,177 backlog COVID-19 deaths in 41 days; data here

While other states have seen a decline in both COVID-19 cases and deaths, Kerala has been reporting a backlog of fatalities since October 22. In the last 41 days, the southern state has reported 11,177 deaths as a backlog.
In the last 24 hours, of the 403 deaths in Kerala, 96 were reported over the past few days and 307 were designated COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a Kerala state government release said.
In India, Kerala has reported the second-highest COVID death toll at 40,535 after Maharashtra, which has recorded 1,41,025 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Here is the data from the past 41 days:
|Date
|Backlog
|22-Oct
|464
|23-Oct
|399
|24-Oct
|292
|25-Oct
|228
|26-Oct
|392
|27-Oct
|529
|28-Oct
|652
|29-Oct
|385
|30-Oct
|296
|31-Oct
|153
|1-Nov
|290
|2-Nov
|142
|3-Nov
|311
|4-Nov
|81
|5-Nov
|268
|6-Nov
|417
|7-Nov
|180
|8-Nov
|182
|9-Nov
|337
|10-Nov
|211
|11-Nov
|372
|12-Nov
|412
|13-Nov
|151
|14-Nov
|19
|15-Nov
|70
|16-Nov
|171
|17-Nov
|327
|18-Nov
|321
|19-Nov
|155
|20-Nov
|216
|21-Nov
|156
|22-Nov
|105
|23-Nov
|313
|24-Nov
|308
|25-Nov
|328
|26-Nov
|355
|27-Nov
|526
|28-Nov
|140
|29-Nov
|58
|30-Nov
|158
|1-Dec
|307
On Wednesday, Kerala reported 5,405 fresh COVID-19 cases raising the caseload to 51,35,390. With 4,538 more people recovering from the infection since Tuesday, the total recoveries touched 50,61,906, while active cases stood at 44,124, the official release said. As many as 64,191 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, it said. Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest, with 988 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam (822) and Kozhikode (587).