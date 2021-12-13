Kerala Lottery Win Win W-646 result December 13, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh; check details

The Kerala state lottery department has unveiled the lucky draws for the Kerala Lottery Win Win W-646 for Monday, December 13. The lucky draws were organised under the supervision of independent judges at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm.

The winner of the December 13 Kerala Lottery will take home a prize of Rs 75 lakh whereas the runner up will get Rs 1 lakh. The third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh as a reward. The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries, and six weekly lotteries every year.

1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: WJ 767197

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: WD 674798

3rd prize of Rs 1 lakh winning tickets are:

WA 206359 WB 733767

WC 430248 WD 538485

WE 161296 WE 161296

WF 107813 WG 248839

WH 839012 WJ 514590

WK 759656 WL 864272

WM 219654

For 4th prize: The winning numbers that will get Rs 5,000 are mentioned below:

1053 1793 2417

2498 2873 3817

4065 4541 5203

5422 5474 6631

8012 9205 9350

9667 9970 9988

5th Prize winning numbers:

0653 1090 1633

1839 2195 2431

4219 5008 5734

9316

6th Prize winning numbers:

0138 0559 1104

1880 2216 2336

2576 3075 4647

5962 6218 6288

8177 9679

Winning numbers for consolation prize of Rs 8000 are

WA 767197 WB 767197

WC 767197 WD 767197

WE 767197 WF 767197

WG 767197 WH 767197

WK 767197 WL 767197

WM 767197

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, winners must confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette that's published in the Kerala Lottery results. After confirming that their ticket numbers match the lucky numbers published in the result, winners must report to the Kerala lottery office in the state's capital Thiruvananthapuram along with the original ticket and valid proof of identity within 30 days of the result announcement.

Ticket holders who win the Rs 5,000 or less can also claim their prize from any state authorised lottery shop after completing the due verification. Winners of prizes of more than Rs 5,000 need to submit their original ticket before the lottery office or bank along with a valid ID proof.