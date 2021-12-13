Kerala Lottery Win Win W-646 result December 13, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh; check details

The Kerala state lottery department has unveiled the lucky draws for the Kerala Lottery Win Win W-646 for Monday, December 13. The lucky draws were organised under the supervision of independent judges at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm.
The winner of the December 13 Kerala Lottery will take home a prize of Rs 75 lakh whereas the runner up will get Rs 1 lakh. The third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh as a reward. The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries, and six weekly lotteries every year.
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: WJ 767197
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: WD 674798
3rd prize of Rs 1 lakh winning tickets are:
WA 206359 WB 733767
WC 430248 WD 538485
WE 161296 WE 161296
WF 107813 WG 248839
WH 839012 WJ 514590
WK 759656 WL 864272
WM 219654
For 4th prize: The winning numbers that will get Rs 5,000 are mentioned below:
1053 1793 2417
2498 2873 3817
4065 4541 5203
5422 5474 6631
8012 9205 9350
9667 9970 9988
5th Prize winning numbers:
0653 1090 1633
1839 2195 2431
4219 5008 5734
9316
6th Prize winning numbers:
0138 0559 1104
1880 2216 2336
2576 3075 4647
5962 6218 6288
8177 9679
Winning numbers for consolation prize of Rs 8000 are
WA 767197 WB 767197
WC 767197 WD 767197
WE 767197 WF 767197
WG 767197 WH 767197
WK 767197 WL 767197
WM 767197
How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize
To claim the prize, winners must confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette that's published in the Kerala Lottery results. After confirming that their ticket numbers match the lucky numbers published in the result, winners must report to the Kerala lottery office in the state's capital Thiruvananthapuram along with the original ticket and valid proof of identity within 30 days of the result announcement.
Ticket holders who win the Rs 5,000 or less can also claim their prize from any state authorised lottery shop after completing the due verification. Winners of prizes of more than Rs 5,000 need to submit their original ticket before the lottery office or bank along with a valid ID proof.
