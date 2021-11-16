Kerala Lottery Result November 16: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh; details here

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi 287 on November 16. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

Results announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: SG 254783

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SA 826244

3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

1080 1608 2081

2104 3339 3379

4742 5443 5575

5965 6099 6256

6467 6535 6650

7935 8472 9482

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

SA 254783 SB 254783

SC 254783 SD 254783

SE 254783 SF 254783

SH 254783 SJ 254783

SK 254783 SL 254783

SM 254783

4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:

4514 4437 8840

0049 0942 1672

1554 3745 6204

5272

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

5018 3128 7009

2779 8527 8006

7881 4380 5181

5785 1319 4403

4778 1461 1503

9375 4550 9031

2388

Further results being announced.

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

TBA

7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets

TBA

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes are to confirm the numbers of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. When their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with identification proofs for claiming their prizes.