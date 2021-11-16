0

Kerala Lottery Result November 16: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh; details here

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi 287 on November 16. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: SG 254783
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SA 826244
3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
1080        1608        2081
2104        3339        3379
4742        5443        5575
5965        6099         6256
6467        6535         6650
7935        8472        9482
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
SA 254783     SB 254783
SC 254783     SD 254783
SE 254783     SF 254783
SH 254783     SJ 254783
SK 254783     SL 254783
SM 254783
4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
4514  4437  8840
0049  0942  1672
1554  3745  6204
5272
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
5018  3128  7009
2779  8527  8006
7881  4380  5181
5785  1319  4403
4778  1461  1503
9375  4550  9031
2388
Further results being announced.
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
TBA
7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets
TBA
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes are to confirm the numbers of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. When their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with identification proofs for claiming their prizes.
 
