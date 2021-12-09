Kerala Lottery result December 8, 2021: Lucky winner gets Rs 80 lakh price

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-398. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Kerala lottery results are announced online as well. The winner will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Results for December 8, announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: PB 643922

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PB 295896

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

PA 102621 PB 244064 PC 184209

PD 516419 PE 480171 PF 843380

PG 221588 PH 369210 PJ 345495

PK 621949 PL 171234 PM 370444

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

PA 643922 PC 643922 PD 643922

PE 643922 PF 643922 PG 643922

PH 643922 PJ 643922 PK 643922

PL 643922 PM 643922

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0066 0106 0292

1341 1427 1605

2186 3572 3577

3597 4422 5363

6502 7879 8409

8925 9525 9745

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

0520 1065 1451

2098 2114 2156

2418 2926 3015

3269 3622 4480

4534 5271 5384

5410 5757 5950

6031 7416 7647

7701 7764 7995

8181 8410 8484

8947 9192 9235

9365 9890 9940

9949

6th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets

0057 0516 0591 0698

0725 0786 0896 1131

1369 1499 1819 1900

1962 2079 2190 2206

2264 2639 2838 2984

3114 3119 3143 3187

3260 3357 3666 3683

3693 3771 3946 4203

4380 4383 4473 4541

4640 4703 4735 4880

4909 5014 5107 5167

5336 5353 5367 5461

5581 6177 6593 6674

6722 7092 7597 7757

7791 7890 7935 7936

7986 8103 8219 8282

8360 8640 8755 8757

8927 9102 9376 9408

9545 9558 9598 9689

9719 9834 9911 9988

7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets

0457 9871 7807 1987

4272 2363 5550 3002

3351 6200 0546 7453

8968 1139 5888 5701

0286 9676 7918 8728

6492 9050 0390 7355

3421 6463 3265 9074

1292 7419 6585 0087

9450 2497 3456 8084

3077 7876 6187 9842

4544 0529 6765 4931

7943 2336 7292 5906

7348 7427 9104 1019

4014 9063 7094 9033

1276 1081 8721 8123

5017 3395 9549 2115

4434 5969 0570 1498

9535 8983 8662 1209

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.