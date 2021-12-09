0

Kerala Lottery result December 8, 2021: Lucky winner gets Rs 80 lakh price

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
The Kerala lottery results are announced online as well. Winners have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish the results.

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-398. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Kerala lottery results are announced online as well. The winner will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 8, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: PB 643922
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PB 295896
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
PA 102621        PB 244064        PC 184209
PD 516419        PE 480171        PF 843380
PG 221588        PH 369210        PJ 345495
PK 621949        PL 171234        PM 370444
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
PA 643922          PC 643922          PD 643922
PE 643922          PF 643922          PG 643922
PH 643922          PJ 643922          PK 643922
PL 643922         PM 643922
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0066         0106         0292
1341         1427         1605
2186         3572         3577
3597         4422         5363
6502         7879         8409
8925         9525         9745
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0520         1065         1451
2098         2114         2156
2418         2926         3015
3269         3622         4480
4534         5271         5384
5410         5757         5950
6031         7416         7647
7701         7764         7995
8181         8410         8484
8947         9192         9235
9365         9890         9940
9949
6th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets
0057  0516  0591  0698
0725  0786  0896  1131
1369  1499  1819  1900
1962  2079  2190  2206
2264  2639  2838  2984
3114  3119  3143  3187
3260  3357  3666  3683
3693  3771  3946  4203
4380  4383  4473  4541
4640  4703  4735  4880
4909  5014  5107  5167
5336  5353  5367  5461
5581  6177  6593  6674
6722  7092  7597  7757
7791  7890  7935  7936
7986  8103  8219  8282
8360  8640  8755  8757
8927  9102  9376  9408
9545  9558  9598  9689
9719  9834  9911  9988
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0457  9871  7807  1987
4272  2363  5550  3002
3351  6200  0546  7453
8968  1139  5888  5701
0286  9676  7918  8728
6492  9050  0390  7355
3421  6463  3265  9074
1292  7419  6585  0087
9450  2497  3456  8084
3077  7876  6187  9842
4544  0529  6765  4931
7943  2336  7292  5906
7348  7427  9104  1019
4014  9063  7094  9033
1276  1081  8721  8123
5017  3395  9549  2115
4434  5969  0570  1498
9535  8983  8662  1209
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
