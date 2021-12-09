Kerala Lottery result December 8, 2021: Lucky winner gets Rs 80 lakh price

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-398. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Kerala lottery results are announced online as well. The winner will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 8, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: PB 643922
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PB 295896
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
PA 102621 PB 244064 PC 184209
PD 516419 PE 480171 PF 843380
PG 221588 PH 369210 PJ 345495
PK 621949 PL 171234 PM 370444
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
PA 643922 PC 643922 PD 643922
PE 643922 PF 643922 PG 643922
PH 643922 PJ 643922 PK 643922
PL 643922 PM 643922
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0066 0106 0292
1341 1427 1605
2186 3572 3577
3597 4422 5363
6502 7879 8409
8925 9525 9745
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0520 1065 1451
2098 2114 2156
2418 2926 3015
3269 3622 4480
4534 5271 5384
5410 5757 5950
6031 7416 7647
7701 7764 7995
8181 8410 8484
8947 9192 9235
9365 9890 9940
9949
6th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets
0057 0516 0591 0698
0725 0786 0896 1131
1369 1499 1819 1900
1962 2079 2190 2206
2264 2639 2838 2984
3114 3119 3143 3187
3260 3357 3666 3683
3693 3771 3946 4203
4380 4383 4473 4541
4640 4703 4735 4880
4909 5014 5107 5167
5336 5353 5367 5461
5581 6177 6593 6674
6722 7092 7597 7757
7791 7890 7935 7936
7986 8103 8219 8282
8360 8640 8755 8757
8927 9102 9376 9408
9545 9558 9598 9689
9719 9834 9911 9988
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0457 9871 7807 1987
4272 2363 5550 3002
3351 6200 0546 7453
8968 1139 5888 5701
0286 9676 7918 8728
6492 9050 0390 7355
3421 6463 3265 9074
1292 7419 6585 0087
9450 2497 3456 8084
3077 7876 6187 9842
4544 0529 6765 4931
7943 2336 7292 5906
7348 7427 9104 1019
4014 9063 7094 9033
1276 1081 8721 8123
5017 3395 9549 2115
4434 5969 0570 1498
9535 8983 8662 1209
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.