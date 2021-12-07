0

Kerala Lottery result December 7, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh; see which ticket won

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Here are the results of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-290.

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-290. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of now:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: SW 303913
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SR 438849
3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0456           1146           2044
2670           2976          3114
3789           4506          4579
5489           5541          6032
6562          7604           7705
8419         8878
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
SN 303913           SO 303913
SP 303913           SR 303913
SS 303913            ST 303913
SU 303913           SV 303913
SX 303913            SY 303913
SZ 303913
4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
0288         0500         0548
1724         4913          5017
5507         6341         6871
7254
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0527          0563          1536          2524
2629          2828          3365          3997
4212          4415          5197          6168
6459          6466          6923          6970
8280          9363          9394         9651
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0275         0390         0415         0432
0488         0757         0904         1014
1077         1302         1375         1716
2091         2372         2676         2712
2847         2935         3054        3111
3188         3309         3384        3408
3626         3879         3931         3954
4280         4391         4824         5141
5168          5291        5364          5495
5873         6146         6528         6805
7406          7539        7869         7908
8030           8348        8418         9098
9463          9589         9672          9718
7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets
4958          2173          6466          3560
5822          1326          6999          7786
2231          4165          4355          9767
9157          1169         8961           7990
6337          0944          6182          3928
8199          9494          6326          4660
8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0004         0034         0079         0115
0258         0271          0283         0357
0444         0496          0689         0923
1031         1099           1107        1118
1148         1155          1210         1246
1319         1466          1477         1487
1573         1877          2066          2110
2159         2205         2241           2261
2302         2343       2363            2422
2506         2544        2609          2610
2661          2754         2821         2876
2884          3026        3148           3212
3443         3538         3603            3716
3734         3751          3755          3842
4043         4347        4374            4433
4532         4571        4638           4668
4676          4871         4952           4969
5068         5261         5268           5283
5289         5336        5374           5442
5484         5528        5552            5631
5636        5868         5998           6163
6278          6282        6371           6422
6425          6716        6756           6774
7096         7108         7302           7565
7570         7629         7669           7797
7812          7832         8321          8373
8422          8502        8519            8539
8828         8892         8920            8976
9084         9135         9173            9259
9268         9342         9345            9358
9532         9604         9633            9730
9768         9782
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, the prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
