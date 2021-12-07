Kerala Lottery result December 7, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh; see which ticket won

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-290. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of now:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: SW 303913
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SR 438849
3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0456 1146 2044
2670 2976 3114
3789 4506 4579
5489 5541 6032
6562 7604 7705
8419 8878
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
SN 303913 SO 303913
SP 303913 SR 303913
SS 303913 ST 303913
SU 303913 SV 303913
SX 303913 SY 303913
SZ 303913
4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
0288 0500 0548
1724 4913 5017
5507 6341 6871
7254
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0527 0563 1536 2524
2629 2828 3365 3997
4212 4415 5197 6168
6459 6466 6923 6970
8280 9363 9394 9651
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0275 0390 0415 0432
0488 0757 0904 1014
1077 1302 1375 1716
2091 2372 2676 2712
2847 2935 3054 3111
3188 3309 3384 3408
3626 3879 3931 3954
4280 4391 4824 5141
5168 5291 5364 5495
5873 6146 6528 6805
7406 7539 7869 7908
8030 8348 8418 9098
9463 9589 9672 9718
7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets
4958 2173 6466 3560
5822 1326 6999 7786
2231 4165 4355 9767
9157 1169 8961 7990
6337 0944 6182 3928
8199 9494 6326 4660
8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0004 0034 0079 0115
0258 0271 0283 0357
0444 0496 0689 0923
1031 1099 1107 1118
1148 1155 1210 1246
1319 1466 1477 1487
1573 1877 2066 2110
2159 2205 2241 2261
2302 2343 2363 2422
2506 2544 2609 2610
2661 2754 2821 2876
2884 3026 3148 3212
3443 3538 3603 3716
3734 3751 3755 3842
4043 4347 4374 4433
4532 4571 4638 4668
4676 4871 4952 4969
5068 5261 5268 5283
5289 5336 5374 5442
5484 5528 5552 5631
5636 5868 5998 6163
6278 6282 6371 6422
6425 6716 6756 6774
7096 7108 7302 7565
7570 7629 7669 7797
7812 7832 8321 8373
8422 8502 8519 8539
8828 8892 8920 8976
9084 9135 9173 9259
9268 9342 9345 9358
9532 9604 9633 9730
9768 9782
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, the prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
