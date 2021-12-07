Kerala Lottery result December 7, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh; see which ticket won

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-290. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

Results announced as of now:

1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: SW 303913

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SR 438849

3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0456 1146 2044

2670 2976 3114

3789 4506 4579

5489 5541 6032

6562 7604 7705

8419 8878

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

SN 303913 SO 303913

SP 303913 SR 303913

SS 303913 ST 303913

SU 303913 SV 303913

SX 303913 SY 303913

SZ 303913

4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:

0288 0500 0548

1724 4913 5017

5507 6341 6871

7254

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

0527 0563 1536 2524

2629 2828 3365 3997

4212 4415 5197 6168

6459 6466 6923 6970

8280 9363 9394 9651

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

0275 0390 0415 0432

0488 0757 0904 1014

1077 1302 1375 1716

2091 2372 2676 2712

2847 2935 3054 3111

3188 3309 3384 3408

3626 3879 3931 3954

4280 4391 4824 5141

5168 5291 5364 5495

5873 6146 6528 6805

7406 7539 7869 7908

8030 8348 8418 9098

9463 9589 9672 9718

7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets

4958 2173 6466 3560

5822 1326 6999 7786

2231 4165 4355 9767

9157 1169 8961 7990

6337 0944 6182 3928

8199 9494 6326 4660

8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets

0004 0034 0079 0115

0258 0271 0283 0357

0444 0496 0689 0923

1031 1099 1107 1118

1148 1155 1210 1246

1319 1466 1477 1487

1573 1877 2066 2110

2159 2205 2241 2261

2302 2343 2363 2422

2506 2544 2609 2610

2661 2754 2821 2876

2884 3026 3148 3212

3443 3538 3603 3716

3734 3751 3755 3842

4043 4347 4374 4433

4532 4571 4638 4668

4676 4871 4952 4969

5068 5261 5268 5283

5289 5336 5374 5442

5484 5528 5552 5631

5636 5868 5998 6163

6278 6282 6371 6422

6425 6716 6756 6774

7096 7108 7302 7565

7570 7629 7669 7797

7812 7832 8321 8373

8422 8502 8519 8539

8828 8892 8920 8976

9084 9135 9173 9259

9268 9342 9345 9358

9532 9604 9633 9730

9768 9782

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, the prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.