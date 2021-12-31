0

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
The winners of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-257 were announced today.

Kerala Lottery result December 31, 2021: Winner gets Rs 70 lakh
The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-257. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Nirmal NR-257 results are announced online as well. The winners of December 31 will receive a prize of Rs 70 lakh.
Kerala Lottery results for December 31, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: NN 608798
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: NV 705061
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
NN 257784   NO 415004
NP 640331   NR 358722
NS 366702   NT 550616
NU 217589   NV 773094
NW 476931  NX 100957
NY 825081   NZ 382042
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
NO 608798  NP 608798
NR 608798  NS 608798
NT 608798  NU 608798
NV 608798  NW 608798
NX 608798  NY 608798
NZ 608798
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0372  0949
1267  1393
1469  1831
2126  2325
2381  2581
2739  2762
3783  5487
5630  5990
9184  9854
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:
0163  0816  1193
1205  1263  1293
1354  1383  1642
1810  2067  2241
2401  2418  3141
4134  5036  5347
5776  6301  6333
6342  6377  6765
6942  7002  7312
7321  7402  8050
8158  8821  8845
9154  9195  9290
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
0235  0319  0609  0708
0727  0874  0961  1112
1155  1629  1657  1732
1901  2129  2206  2344
2537  2731  2791  3234
3239  3311  3349  3409
3415  3864  4053  4111
4214  4223  4315  4316
4542  4670  5001  5017
5021  5085  5189  5442
5618  5900  6013  6054
6107  6393  6596  7122
7199  7279  7346  7432
7654  7657  7659  7731
7969  8003  8004  8013
8025  8257  8404  8507
8710  8884  8965  8983
9005  9135  9152  9213
9233  9421  9431  9468
9522  9539  9936
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:
3185  7918  1410  5927
8484  3468  4566  1422
2826  3336  7603  0586
0374  9019  8301  7417
6178  7433  9021  0862
2512  4558  7741  3476
6127  1010  5229  6859
3713  1856  8442  5327
0257  3124  7413  8621
3920  5863  3515  4942
6683  9736  6017  7644
7006  6785  1750  8062
6544  1148  8218  3080
7811  6325  3854  7109
2931  3674  7219  0466
8690  7480  2379  8400
3180  0379  2072  0178
9101  6755  0121  6269
7425  3023  4307  3287
8069  1249  7038  5851
2121  9899  2790  5145
1096  3031  5782  4172
7237  0562  5109  3361
8600  5964  5519  4679
7023  6210  6993  6516
3624  7996  8382  1324
8975  2703
How to claim the prize 
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
