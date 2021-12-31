Kerala Lottery result December 31, 2021: Winner gets Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-257. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Nirmal NR-257 results are announced online as well. The winners of December 31 will receive a prize of Rs 70 lakh.

Kerala Lottery results for December 31, announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: NN 608798

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: NV 705061

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

NN 257784 NO 415004

NP 640331 NR 358722

NS 366702 NT 550616

NU 217589 NV 773094

NW 476931 NX 100957

NY 825081 NZ 382042

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

NO 608798 NP 608798

NR 608798 NS 608798

NT 608798 NU 608798

NV 608798 NW 608798

NX 608798 NY 608798

NZ 608798

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0372 0949

1267 1393

1469 1831

2126 2325

2381 2581

2739 2762

3783 5487

5630 5990

9184 9854

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:

0163 0816 1193

1205 1263 1293

1354 1383 1642

1810 2067 2241

2401 2418 3141

4134 5036 5347

5776 6301 6333

6342 6377 6765

6942 7002 7312

7321 7402 8050

8158 8821 8845

9154 9195 9290

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:

0235 0319 0609 0708

0727 0874 0961 1112

1155 1629 1657 1732

1901 2129 2206 2344

2537 2731 2791 3234

3239 3311 3349 3409

3415 3864 4053 4111

4214 4223 4315 4316

4542 4670 5001 5017

5021 5085 5189 5442

5618 5900 6013 6054

6107 6393 6596 7122

7199 7279 7346 7432

7654 7657 7659 7731

7969 8003 8004 8013

8025 8257 8404 8507

8710 8884 8965 8983

9005 9135 9152 9213

9233 9421 9431 9468

9522 9539 9936

7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:

3185 7918 1410 5927

8484 3468 4566 1422

2826 3336 7603 0586

0374 9019 8301 7417

6178 7433 9021 0862

2512 4558 7741 3476

6127 1010 5229 6859

3713 1856 8442 5327

0257 3124 7413 8621

3920 5863 3515 4942

6683 9736 6017 7644

7006 6785 1750 8062

6544 1148 8218 3080

7811 6325 3854 7109

2931 3674 7219 0466

8690 7480 2379 8400

3180 0379 2072 0178

9101 6755 0121 6269

7425 3023 4307 3287

8069 1249 7038 5851

2121 9899 2790 5145

1096 3031 5782 4172

7237 0562 5109 3361

8600 5964 5519 4679

7023 6210 6993 6516

3624 7996 8382 1324

8975 2703

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.