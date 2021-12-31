Kerala Lottery result December 31, 2021: Winner gets Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-257. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Nirmal NR-257 results are announced online as well. The winners of December 31 will receive a prize of Rs 70 lakh.
Kerala Lottery results for December 31, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: NN 608798
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: NV 705061
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
NN 257784 NO 415004
NP 640331 NR 358722
NS 366702 NT 550616
NU 217589 NV 773094
NW 476931 NX 100957
NY 825081 NZ 382042
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
NO 608798 NP 608798
NR 608798 NS 608798
NT 608798 NU 608798
NV 608798 NW 608798
NX 608798 NY 608798
NZ 608798
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0372 0949
1267 1393
1469 1831
2126 2325
2381 2581
2739 2762
3783 5487
5630 5990
9184 9854
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:
0163 0816 1193
1205 1263 1293
1354 1383 1642
1810 2067 2241
2401 2418 3141
4134 5036 5347
5776 6301 6333
6342 6377 6765
6942 7002 7312
7321 7402 8050
8158 8821 8845
9154 9195 9290
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
0235 0319 0609 0708
0727 0874 0961 1112
1155 1629 1657 1732
1901 2129 2206 2344
2537 2731 2791 3234
3239 3311 3349 3409
3415 3864 4053 4111
4214 4223 4315 4316
4542 4670 5001 5017
5021 5085 5189 5442
5618 5900 6013 6054
6107 6393 6596 7122
7199 7279 7346 7432
7654 7657 7659 7731
7969 8003 8004 8013
8025 8257 8404 8507
8710 8884 8965 8983
9005 9135 9152 9213
9233 9421 9431 9468
9522 9539 9936
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:
3185 7918 1410 5927
8484 3468 4566 1422
2826 3336 7603 0586
0374 9019 8301 7417
6178 7433 9021 0862
2512 4558 7741 3476
6127 1010 5229 6859
3713 1856 8442 5327
0257 3124 7413 8621
3920 5863 3515 4942
6683 9736 6017 7644
7006 6785 1750 8062
6544 1148 8218 3080
7811 6325 3854 7109
2931 3674 7219 0466
8690 7480 2379 8400
3180 0379 2072 0178
9101 6755 0121 6269
7425 3023 4307 3287
8069 1249 7038 5851
2121 9899 2790 5145
1096 3031 5782 4172
7237 0562 5109 3361
8600 5964 5519 4679
7023 6210 6993 6516
3624 7996 8382 1324
8975 2703
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.