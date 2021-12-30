Kerala Lottery result December 30, 2021: Winner gets Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-401. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Karunya Plus KN-401 results are announced online as well. Today's winner will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 30, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: PW 256951
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PT 445539
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
PN 378451 PO 916871
PP 353875 PR 572275
PS 298409 PT 357772
PU 793944 PV 173635
PW 918241 PX 768011
PY 770988 PZ 584041
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
PN 256951 PO 256951
PP 256951 PR 256951
PS 256951 PT 256951
PU 256951 PV 256951
PX 256951 PY 256951
PZ 256951
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0223 0328 0630
1286 1413 1417
2814 4536 5200
5240 5861 6367
6873 7012 7566
7674 8247 8826
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0135 0153 0228
0261 0770 1674
1777 2141 2215
2443 2884 3221
3678 4164 4230
4234 4463 4473
4590 5045 5074
5256 5439 5684
5815 6066 6369
6482 6839 7192
7777 8836 9242
9497
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0006 0013 0033
0255 0483 0503
0820 0948 1717
1811 2149 2260
2323 2383 2553
2802 2979 3344
3375 3445 3617
3627 3728 3859
4339 4551 4727
4752 4804 4812
4925 4976 5137
5146 5212 5402
5427 5585 5587
5805 5856 5896
5900 6265 6442
6464 6475 6613
6616 6650 6869
6887 6920 6990
7007 7119 7134
7341 7401 7786
8028 8153 8186
8213 8271 8564
8635 8825 8846
8906 8970 9015
9169 9254 9429
9481 9539 9709
9848 9861
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0127 0623 0772
0788 0789 0901
1048 1201 1343
1355 1474 1589
1596 1603 1613
1711 1894 1917
2043 2065 2069
2192 2208 2342
2455 2472 2477
2704 2909 3014
3083 3106 3129
3231 3256 3374
3478 3608 3675
3710 3771 3855
3907 4007 4084
4324 4340 4348
4379 4390 4537
4586 4669 4946
4955 5159 5234
5292 5455 5468
5485 5614 5725
5753 5832 5849
5901 5905 6063
6147 6223 6262
6469 6540 6551
6579 6595 6624
6727 6735 6736
6843 6861 7025
7403 7532 7596
7624 7731 7769
7828 7848 7904
7996 8145 8194
8202 8227 8287
8291 8384 8451
8519 8593 8600
8622 8855 9388
9456 9549 9629
9639 9652 9685
9706 9726 9754
9763 9771 9847
9867 9932 9942
9971 9973 9988
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.