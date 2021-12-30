Kerala Lottery result December 30, 2021: Winner gets Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-401. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Karunya Plus KN-401 results are announced online as well. Today's winner will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Results for December 30, announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: PW 256951

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PT 445539

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

PN 378451 PO 916871

PP 353875 PR 572275

PS 298409 PT 357772

PU 793944 PV 173635

PW 918241 PX 768011

PY 770988 PZ 584041

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

PN 256951 PO 256951

PP 256951 PR 256951

PS 256951 PT 256951

PU 256951 PV 256951

PX 256951 PY 256951

PZ 256951

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0223 0328 0630

1286 1413 1417

2814 4536 5200

5240 5861 6367

6873 7012 7566

7674 8247 8826

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

0135 0153 0228

0261 0770 1674

1777 2141 2215

2443 2884 3221

3678 4164 4230

4234 4463 4473

4590 5045 5074

5256 5439 5684

5815 6066 6369

6482 6839 7192

7777 8836 9242

9497

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

0006 0013 0033

0255 0483 0503

0820 0948 1717

1811 2149 2260

2323 2383 2553

2802 2979 3344

3375 3445 3617

3627 3728 3859

4339 4551 4727

4752 4804 4812

4925 4976 5137

5146 5212 5402

5427 5585 5587

5805 5856 5896

5900 6265 6442

6464 6475 6613

6616 6650 6869

6887 6920 6990

7007 7119 7134

7341 7401 7786

8028 8153 8186

8213 8271 8564

8635 8825 8846

8906 8970 9015

9169 9254 9429

9481 9539 9709

9848 9861

7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets

0127 0623 0772

0788 0789 0901

1048 1201 1343

1355 1474 1589

1596 1603 1613

1711 1894 1917

2043 2065 2069

2192 2208 2342

2455 2472 2477

2704 2909 3014

3083 3106 3129

3231 3256 3374

3478 3608 3675

3710 3771 3855

3907 4007 4084

4324 4340 4348

4379 4390 4537

4586 4669 4946

4955 5159 5234

5292 5455 5468

5485 5614 5725

5753 5832 5849

5901 5905 6063

6147 6223 6262

6469 6540 6551

6579 6595 6624

6727 6735 6736

6843 6861 7025

7403 7532 7596

7624 7731 7769

7828 7848 7904

7996 8145 8194

8202 8227 8287

8291 8384 8451

8519 8593 8600

8622 8855 9388

9456 9549 9629

9639 9652 9685

9706 9726 9754

9763 9771 9847

9867 9932 9942

9971 9973 9988

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.