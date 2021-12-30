0

Kerala Lottery result December 30, 2021: Winner gets Rs 80 lakh

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-401 today.

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-401. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Karunya Plus KN-401 results are announced online as well. Today's winner will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 30, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: PW 256951
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PT 445539
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
PN 378451 PO 916871
PP 353875 PR 572275
PS 298409 PT 357772
PU 793944 PV 173635
PW 918241 PX 768011
PY 770988 PZ 584041
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
PN 256951            PO 256951
PP 256951             PR 256951
PS 256951             PT 256951
PU 256951            PV 256951
PX 256951            PY 256951
PZ 256951
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0223            0328            0630
1286           1413             1417
2814           4536             5200
5240           5861             6367
6873           7012             7566
7674           8247             8826
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0135           0153           0228
0261           0770           1674
1777           2141           2215
2443           2884           3221
3678           4164           4230
4234           4463           4473
4590           5045           5074
5256           5439           5684
5815          6066            6369
6482          6839            7192
7777          8836            9242
9497
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0006           0013           0033
0255           0483           0503
0820           0948           1717
1811           2149           2260
2323          2383            2553
2802          2979            3344
3375          3445           3617
3627          3728           3859
4339          4551           4727
4752          4804          4812
4925          4976          5137
5146          5212          5402
5427          5585          5587
5805         5856           5896
5900         6265           6442
6464         6475           6613
6616         6650           6869
6887         6920           6990
7007         7119           7134
7341         7401           7786
8028         8153           8186
8213          8271          8564
8635          8825          8846
8906          8970          9015
9169          9254          9429
9481          9539          9709
9848         9861
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0127            0623             0772
0788            0789             0901
1048            1201             1343
1355            1474             1589
1596            1603             1613
1711            1894             1917
2043            2065             2069
2192            2208             2342
2455            2472             2477
2704             2909            3014
3083            3106             3129
3231            3256             3374
3478           3608             3675
3710           3771             3855
3907            4007             4084
4324            4340             4348
4379           4390              4537
4586          4669               4946
4955           5159             5234
5292           5455              5468
5485           5614              5725
5753           5832              5849
5901           5905              6063
6147           6223              6262
6469           6540              6551
6579           6595             6624
6727           6735              6736
6843           6861               7025
7403           7532               7596
7624           7731              7769
7828          7848               7904
7996          8145               8194
8202          8227               8287
8291          8384               8451
8519          8593               8600
8622         8855                9388
9456         9549                 9629
9639          9652                9685
9706           9726               9754
9763          9771               9847
9867          9932               9942
9971          9973               9988
How to claim the prize 
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
 
