Kerala Lottery result December 28, 2021: Winner gets Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-293. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Sthree Sakthi SS-293 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 28 will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh.
Kerala Lottery results for December 28, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket:
SE 573057
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SK 168586
3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0890 1869 2084
2160 2509 2726
3781 4462 4832
5560 5862 6173
6259 6674 7360
7769 8549 9097
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
SA 573057 SB 573057
SC 573057 SD 573057
SF 573057 SG 573057
SH 573057 SJ 573057
SK 573057 SL 573057
SM 573057
4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
1437 1889 2587
2843 3632 3727
3945 7898 8777
9214
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:
0412 0954 0980
1083 1725 1948
2246 2917 3223
3241 3379 5521
5525 5779 6851
7905 9054 9164
9976 9980
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
0070 0150 0320 0553
0722 0836 0862 1169
1300 1767 1778 1895
1921 2164 2221 2281
2551 2566 2745 2773
2951 3201 3891 4060
4392 4489 4818 4819
4923 5001 5240 5469
5497 6126 6269 6548
6943 7015 7440 7441
7691 8247 8330 8595
8650 8712 8809 8939
9115 9226 9762 9997
7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets:
0053 0390 0545 0549
0587 0934 1297 1305
1590 1655 1766 1862
1950 2095 2311 2460
2523 2607 2859 2871
3258 3511 3706 3712
4211 4308 4692 4936
5347 5400 5758 5809
5910 6097 6336 6709
6754 6850 7901 8184
8438 8555 8676 9143
9338
8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:
0135 0191 0685 0687
0688 0904 1023 1055
1173 1276 1410 1454
1493 1494 1544 1754
1905 1945 1963 1983
1995 2001 2005 2075
2346 2469 2495 2501
2515 2552 2554 2585
2652 2691 2810 2866
2888 2897 2932 3200
3205 3338 3359 3364
3411 3425 3464 3575
3585 3780 3862 3884
3917 4548 4606 4635
4641 4863 5126 5187
5216 5318 5511 5564
5590 5800 5864 5905
6002 6077 6121 6220
6238 6255 6361 6379
6398 6419 6462 6471
6571 6611 6675 6895
6973 7043 7149 7219
7249 7269 7435 7802
7852 7908 8025 8053
8077 8099 8195 8215
8376 8427 8477 8495
8501 8584 8598 8741
8856 8973 8984 9176
9208 9246 9274 9321
9409 9450 9460 9633
9673 9692 9729 9850
9934
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.