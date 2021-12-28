Kerala Lottery result December 28, 2021: Winner gets Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-293. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Sthree Sakthi SS-293 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 28 will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Kerala Lottery results for December 28, announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket:

SE 573057

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SK 168586

3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0890 1869 2084

2160 2509 2726

3781 4462 4832

5560 5862 6173

6259 6674 7360

7769 8549 9097

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

SA 573057 SB 573057

SC 573057 SD 573057

SF 573057 SG 573057

SH 573057 SJ 573057

SK 573057 SL 573057

SM 573057

4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:

1437 1889 2587

2843 3632 3727

3945 7898 8777

9214

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:

0412 0954 0980

1083 1725 1948

2246 2917 3223

3241 3379 5521

5525 5779 6851

7905 9054 9164

9976 9980

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:

0070 0150 0320 0553

0722 0836 0862 1169

1300 1767 1778 1895

1921 2164 2221 2281

2551 2566 2745 2773

2951 3201 3891 4060

4392 4489 4818 4819

4923 5001 5240 5469

5497 6126 6269 6548

6943 7015 7440 7441

7691 8247 8330 8595

8650 8712 8809 8939

9115 9226 9762 9997

7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets:

0053 0390 0545 0549

0587 0934 1297 1305

1590 1655 1766 1862

1950 2095 2311 2460

2523 2607 2859 2871

3258 3511 3706 3712

4211 4308 4692 4936

5347 5400 5758 5809

5910 6097 6336 6709

6754 6850 7901 8184

8438 8555 8676 9143

9338

8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:

0135 0191 0685 0687

0688 0904 1023 1055

1173 1276 1410 1454

1493 1494 1544 1754

1905 1945 1963 1983

1995 2001 2005 2075

2346 2469 2495 2501

2515 2552 2554 2585

2652 2691 2810 2866

2888 2897 2932 3200

3205 3338 3359 3364

3411 3425 3464 3575

3585 3780 3862 3884

3917 4548 4606 4635

4641 4863 5126 5187

5216 5318 5511 5564

5590 5800 5864 5905

6002 6077 6121 6220

6238 6255 6361 6379

6398 6419 6462 6471

6571 6611 6675 6895

6973 7043 7149 7219

7249 7269 7435 7802

7852 7908 8025 8053

8077 8099 8195 8215

8376 8427 8477 8495

8501 8584 8598 8741

8856 8973 8984 9176

9208 9246 9274 9321

9409 9450 9460 9633

9673 9692 9729 9850

9934

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.