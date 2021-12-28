0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • news>

  • Kerala Lottery result December 28, 2021: Winner gets Rs 75 lakh

Kerala Lottery result December 28, 2021: Winner gets Rs 75 lakh

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-293 today.

Kerala Lottery result December 28, 2021: Winner gets Rs 75 lakh
The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-293. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Sthree Sakthi SS-293 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 28 will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh.
Kerala Lottery results for December 28, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket:
SE 573057
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SK 168586
3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0890  1869  2084
2160  2509  2726
3781  4462  4832
5560  5862  6173
6259  6674  7360
7769  8549  9097
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
SA 573057  SB 573057
SC 573057  SD 573057
SF 573057  SG 573057
SH 573057  SJ 573057
SK 573057  SL 573057
SM 573057
4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
1437  1889  2587
2843  3632  3727
3945  7898  8777
9214
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:
0412  0954  0980
1083  1725  1948
2246  2917  3223
3241  3379  5521
5525  5779  6851
7905  9054  9164
9976  9980
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
0070  0150  0320  0553
0722  0836  0862  1169
1300  1767  1778  1895
1921  2164  2221  2281
2551  2566  2745  2773
2951  3201  3891  4060
4392  4489  4818  4819
4923  5001  5240  5469
5497  6126  6269  6548
6943  7015  7440  7441
7691  8247  8330  8595
8650  8712  8809  8939
9115  9226  9762  9997
7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets:
0053  0390  0545  0549
0587  0934  1297  1305
1590  1655  1766  1862
1950  2095  2311  2460
2523  2607  2859  2871
3258  3511  3706  3712
4211  4308  4692  4936
5347  5400  5758  5809
5910  6097  6336  6709
6754  6850  7901  8184
8438  8555  8676  9143
9338
8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:
0135  0191  0685  0687
0688  0904  1023  1055
1173  1276  1410  1454
1493  1494  1544  1754
1905  1945  1963  1983
1995  2001  2005  2075
2346  2469  2495  2501
2515  2552  2554  2585
2652  2691  2810  2866
2888  2897  2932  3200
3205  3338  3359  3364
3411  3425  3464  3575
3585  3780  3862  3884
3917  4548  4606  4635
4641  4863  5126  5187
5216  5318  5511  5564
5590  5800  5864  5905
6002  6077  6121  6220
6238  6255  6361  6379
6398  6419  6462  6471
6571  6611  6675  6895
6973  7043  7149  7219
7249  7269  7435  7802
7852  7908  8025  8053
8077  8099  8195  8215
8376  8427  8477  8495
8501  8584  8598  8741
8856  8973  8984  9176
9208  9246  9274  9321
9409  9450  9460  9633
9673  9692  9729  9850
9934
How to claim the prize 
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
Tags
Next Article

SEBI board meet: New rules on IPO proceeds among key takeaways

next story