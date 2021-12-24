Kerala Lottery result December 24, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 256. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Nirmal NR 256 results are announced online as well. The winners of December 24 will receive a prize of Rs 70 lakh.
Kerala Lottery results for December 24, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket:
NA 120995
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: NF 520470
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
NA 711072 NB 658307
NC 399666 ND 699782
NE 669783 NF 817786
NG 429108 NH 497503
NJ 247910 NK 206792
NL 674457 NM 615742
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
NB 120995 NC 120995
ND 120995 NE 120995
NF 120995 NG 120995
NH 120995 NJ 120995
NK 120995 NL 120995
NM 120995
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0409 0623
0690 0903
2374 2723
2912 3423
3547 3871
4327 6456
6776 8482
9016 9190
9635 9739
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0189 0307
0541 0756
0957 1184
1890 2417
2547 3037
3059 3071
3092 3249
3426 3652
3897 3990
4480 4583
5355 5794
6398 6440
6568 6739
6787 6792
7269 7366
7443 8030
8142 8800
9005 9589
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0090 0357
0361 0552
0721 0762
0771 1018
1375 1385
1606 1611
1619 1667
1732 1859
2024 2382
2516 2622
2691 2926
3070 3077
3152 3520
3675 3729
3844 3908
4187 4560
4833 4852
4908 5033
5241 5249
5309 5640
5798 6087
6116 6495
6511 6540
6552 6601
6650 7045
7099 7158
7176 7179
7294 7314
7407 7489
7616 7645
7691 7903
7914 8024
8070 8098
8197 8282
8367 8784
8820 8929
8977 9084
9191 9196
9470 9540
9813
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
9829 8532
3332 4597
6224 1619
0977 5338
2285 7150
7130 9225
9821 0663
5659 9733
5550 3948
4256 1428
6212 0397
6311 5894
6630 3821
5608 5081
1849 4396
2917 1682
0682 4987
2733 2742
1650 4939
3578 6662
3532 7787
0886 9710
0463 3290
1383 2306
9765 6155
4528 6911
1105 9612
7034 7533
2051 5512
9335 1486
2430 9820
9656 0222
4142 6209
5858 3891
4832 7334
6857 2821
7945 7276
2074 4576
7122 6494
6441 3748
0834 5755
1168 0606
1551 6242
5359 2825
8761 6744
7538 6917
2572 3691
8484 4745
9030 6807
5667 4385
1438 2566
2563 5158
4541 9654
9242 9669
7456 7522
1889 1688
8167 6149
5715 0250
6095 5422
6300 9599
1337
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)