Kerala Lottery result December 24, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 256. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Nirmal NR 256 results are announced online as well. The winners of December 24 will receive a prize of Rs 70 lakh.

Kerala Lottery results for December 24, announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket:

NA 120995

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: NF 520470

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

NA 711072 NB 658307

NC 399666 ND 699782

NE 669783 NF 817786

NG 429108 NH 497503

NJ 247910 NK 206792

NL 674457 NM 615742

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

NB 120995 NC 120995

ND 120995 NE 120995

NF 120995 NG 120995

NH 120995 NJ 120995

NK 120995 NL 120995

NM 120995

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0409 0623

0690 0903

2374 2723

2912 3423

3547 3871

4327 6456

6776 8482

9016 9190

9635 9739

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

0189 0307

0541 0756

0957 1184

1890 2417

2547 3037

3059 3071

3092 3249

3426 3652

3897 3990

4480 4583

5355 5794

6398 6440

6568 6739

6787 6792

7269 7366

7443 8030

8142 8800

9005 9589

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

0090 0357

0361 0552

0721 0762

0771 1018

1375 1385

1606 1611

1619 1667

1732 1859

2024 2382

2516 2622

2691 2926

3070 3077

3152 3520

3675 3729

3844 3908

4187 4560

4833 4852

4908 5033

5241 5249

5309 5640

5798 6087

6116 6495

6511 6540

6552 6601

6650 7045

7099 7158

7176 7179

7294 7314

7407 7489

7616 7645

7691 7903

7914 8024

8070 8098

8197 8282

8367 8784

8820 8929

8977 9084

9191 9196

9470 9540

9813

7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets

9829 8532

3332 4597

6224 1619

0977 5338

2285 7150

7130 9225

9821 0663

5659 9733

5550 3948

4256 1428

6212 0397

6311 5894

6630 3821

5608 5081

1849 4396

2917 1682

0682 4987

2733 2742

1650 4939

3578 6662

3532 7787

0886 9710

0463 3290

1383 2306

9765 6155

4528 6911

1105 9612

7034 7533

2051 5512

9335 1486

2430 9820

9656 0222

4142 6209

5858 3891

4832 7334

6857 2821

7945 7276

2074 4576

7122 6494

6441 3748

0834 5755

1168 0606

1551 6242

5359 2825

8761 6744

7538 6917

2572 3691

8484 4745

9030 6807

5667 4385

1438 2566

2563 5158

4541 9654

9242 9669

7456 7522

1889 1688

8167 6149

5715 0250

6095 5422

6300 9599

1337

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.