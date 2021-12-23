Kerala Lottery result December 23, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh 

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 400. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Karunya Plus KN 400 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 23 will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 23, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: PF 945963
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PD 470040
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
PA 227727 PB 567040
PC 152175 PD 894364
PE 908718 PF 174008
PG 344012 PH 805021
PJ 118597 PK 908299
PL 523272 PM 613256
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
PA 392013 PB 392013
PC 392013 PE 392013
PF 392013 PG 392013
PH 392013 PJ 392013
PK 392013 PL 392013
PM 392013
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
1304 2326 3195
3500 3639 4054
4552 5241 5349
5742 6700 7054
7472 7806 8146
8985 9026 9658
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0038 0473 0806
1016 1125 1207
2474 2635 2679
2883 3392 3574
4443 4617 4756
4905 5870 5929
6454 6522 6811
6855 6864 7263
7319 7506 8020
8339 9114 9299
9310 9511 9752
9868
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0356 0775 0886
0900 0927 1020
1061 1081 1206
1217 1812 1953
2047 2214 2233
2276 2289 2334
2375 2531 2534
2677 2775 2820
2827 2935 3023
3107 3251 3305
3429 3531 3607
3725 3886 4053
4097 4119 4224
4270 4355 4466
4585 4839 5158
5290 5371 5697
5846 6284 6289
6407 6415 6429
6570 6585 7031
7349 7457 7566
7569 7721 7725
7802 8066 8101
8148 8438 8672
8770 9054 9144
9171 9439 9481
9734 9745 9778
9792 9935
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0009 0029 0260
0309 0379 0380
0620 0660 0750
0972 0990 1149
1204 1310 1315
1316 1456 1578
1665 1749 1819
1822 1907 1908
1996 2218 2283
2347 2350 2364
2391 2486 2778
2789 2790 2902
2930 2960 2997
3008 3028 3227
3278 3318 3353
3356 3434 3441
3516 3553 3623
3629 3673 3709
3718 3795 3830
3919 3949 3989
4011 4022 4146
4268 4281 4396
4420 4467 4747
4847 4907 4934
4976 5172 5228
5233 5339 5415
5473 5571 5643
5662 5813 5959
6085 6214 6262
6296 6742 6777
6937 7136 7139
7146 7300 7327
7440 7470 7633
7810 7963 8142
8222 8357 8414
8417 8444 8516
8582 8625 8667
8687 8749 8791
8967 9097 9164
9182 9485 9538
9614 9671 9789
9886 9901 9931
9952
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.