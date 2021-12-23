Kerala Lottery result December 23, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh 

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 400. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Karunya Plus KN 400 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 23 will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Results for December 23, announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: PF 945963

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PD 470040

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

PA 227727 PB 567040

PC 152175 PD 894364

PE 908718 PF 174008

PG 344012 PH 805021

PJ 118597 PK 908299

PL 523272 PM 613256

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

PA 392013 PB 392013

PC 392013 PE 392013

PF 392013 PG 392013

PH 392013 PJ 392013

PK 392013 PL 392013

PM 392013

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

1304 2326 3195

3500 3639 4054

4552 5241 5349

5742 6700 7054

7472 7806 8146

8985 9026 9658

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

0038 0473 0806

1016 1125 1207

2474 2635 2679

2883 3392 3574

4443 4617 4756

4905 5870 5929

6454 6522 6811

6855 6864 7263

7319 7506 8020

8339 9114 9299

9310 9511 9752

9868

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

0356 0775 0886

0900 0927 1020

1061 1081 1206

1217 1812 1953

2047 2214 2233

2276 2289 2334

2375 2531 2534

2677 2775 2820

2827 2935 3023

3107 3251 3305

3429 3531 3607

3725 3886 4053

4097 4119 4224

4270 4355 4466

4585 4839 5158

5290 5371 5697

5846 6284 6289

6407 6415 6429

6570 6585 7031

7349 7457 7566

7569 7721 7725

7802 8066 8101

8148 8438 8672

8770 9054 9144

9171 9439 9481

9734 9745 9778

9792 9935

7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets

0009 0029 0260

0309 0379 0380

0620 0660 0750

0972 0990 1149

1204 1310 1315

1316 1456 1578

1665 1749 1819

1822 1907 1908

1996 2218 2283

2347 2350 2364

2391 2486 2778

2789 2790 2902

2930 2960 2997

3008 3028 3227

3278 3318 3353

3356 3434 3441

3516 3553 3623

3629 3673 3709

3718 3795 3830

3919 3949 3989

4011 4022 4146

4268 4281 4396

4420 4467 4747

4847 4907 4934

4976 5172 5228

5233 5339 5415

5473 5571 5643

5662 5813 5959

6085 6214 6262

6296 6742 6777

6937 7136 7139

7146 7300 7327

7440 7470 7633

7810 7963 8142

8222 8357 8414

8417 8444 8516

8582 8625 8667

8687 8749 8791

8967 9097 9164

9182 9485 9538

9614 9671 9789

9886 9901 9931

9952

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.