0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • news>

  • Kerala Lottery result December 23, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh 

Kerala Lottery result December 23, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh 

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Today, the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 400 was released.

Kerala Lottery result December 23, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh 
The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 400. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Karunya Plus KN 400 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 23 will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 23, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: PF 945963
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PD 470040
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
PA 227727           PB 567040
PC 152175           PD 894364
PE 908718           PF 174008
PG 344012          PH 805021
PJ 118597           PK 908299
PL 523272          PM 613256
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
PA 392013           PB 392013
PC 392013           PE 392013
PF 392013           PG 392013
PH 392013          PJ 392013
PK 392013           PL 392013
PM 392013
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
1304           2326           3195
3500           3639           4054
4552           5241           5349
5742           6700           7054
7472          7806             8146
8985          9026             9658
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0038           0473           0806
1016           1125           1207
2474           2635           2679
2883           3392           3574
4443           4617           4756
4905           5870            5929
6454           6522             6811
6855           6864             7263
7319           7506             8020
8339           9114             9299
9310           9511             9752
9868
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0356           0775           0886
0900           0927           1020
1061           1081           1206
1217           1812           1953
2047           2214           2233
2276           2289           2334
2375           2531           2534
2677           2775           2820
2827           2935           3023
3107           3251           3305
3429            3531           3607
3725            3886            4053
4097            4119           4224
4270             4355           4466
4585            4839            5158
5290           5371            5697
5846           6284            6289
6407           6415            6429
6570            6585            7031
7349            7457            7566
7569            7721            7725
7802           8066              8101
8148           8438              8672
8770            9054             9144
9171            9439             9481
9734             9745             9778
9792            9935
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0009             0029             0260
0309             0379             0380
0620             0660              0750
0972             0990              1149
1204             1310             1315
1316             1456             1578
1665             1749              1819
1822             1907             1908
1996              2218             2283
2347              2350             2364
2391              2486             2778
2789              2790              2902
2930              2960              2997
3008             3028               3227
3278             3318              3353
3356             3434               3441
3516             3553               3623
3629              3673              3709
3718             3795               3830
3919              3949              3989
4011              4022              4146
4268              4281              4396
4420              4467              4747
4847              4907              4934
4976              5172              5228
5233             5339               5415
5473             5571               5643
5662             5813               5959
6085             6214               6262
6296            6742                6777
6937             7136               7139
7146             7300                7327
7440             7470                7633
7810             7963                8142
8222             8357                 8414
8417             8444                  8516
8582             8625                 8667
8687             8749                 8791
8967             9097                 9164
9182             9485                 9538
9614             9671                9789
9886             9901                9931
9952
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
Tags
Previous Article

Delhi HC to hear Amazon's plea challenging ED's probe into foreign exchange violation in January

Next Article

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 385 points higher, Nifty reclaims 17,000; ITC, Infy up 2%

next story