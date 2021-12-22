Kerala Lottery result December 22, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-529. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Akshaya AK-529 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 22 will receive a prize of Rs 70 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 22, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket:
AD 674413
2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: AM 399581
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
AA 114781 AB 488052
AC 355524 AD 799176
AE 760196 AF 719546
AG 845872 AH 807516
AJ 570271 AK 764647
AL 357473 AM 925072
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
AA 674413 AB 674413
AC 674413 AE 674413
AF 674413 AG 674413
AH 674413 AJ 674413
AK 674413 AL 674413
AM 674413
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0547 0667 1409
1774 2346 3221
3926 4361 5948
6399 6443 7716
7929 9128 9229
9415 9417 9980
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
2490 2975 4662
4971 5283 6561
7361
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:
0511 0811 1391
1463 1475 1589
2614 2929 3298
3420 3427 3901
4017 4642 4867
5006 5032 6279
6442 6821 7070
7744 7824 8329
8738 8852
7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
0122 0252 0756
0850 1131 1242
1457 1480 1583
1657 1679 1903
1947 2014 2057
2198 2221 2500
2670 2810 2846
3202 3253 3313
3347 3473 3876
3893 4152 4422
4534 4547 4564
5049 5315 5453
5897 6157 6259
6265 6479 6699
6711 6785 6831
6943 7099 7182
7336 7587 7613
7727 7850 7890
7898 8133 8180
8418 8466 8644
8812 8840 8891
9143 9266 9272
9413 9734 9769
9891 9977
8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:
0108 0195 0215
0250 0651 0659
0704 0720 0743
0977 1047 1058
1218 1397 1410
1440 1490 1607
1634 1665 1669
1676 1754 1819
1826 1880 1910
2255 2279 2300
2328 2335 2372
2525 2552 2594
2685 2783 2923
2925 2961 3228
3279 3401 3454
3531 3534 3597
3786 3961 3971
4209 4241 4353
4384 4506 4533
4575 4606 4758
4781 4813 4982
5030 5073 5333
5342 5801 5803
5917 6134 6195
6266 6312 6383
6419 6573 6607
6620 6751 6813
6908 6939 6997
7001 7035 7061
7074 7329 7343
7466 7566 7601
7757 7779 7866
7884 7947 7974
8028 8032 8059
8370 8394 8397
8416 8434 8550
8749 8873 8877
8886 8892 8965
9086 9257 9264
9379 9445 9448
9555 9847 9965
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.