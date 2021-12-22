0

  • Kerala Lottery result December 22, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 70 lakh

Kerala Lottery result December 22, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 70 lakh

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-529 today.

Kerala Lottery result December 22, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 70 lakh
The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-529. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Akshaya AK-529 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 22 will receive a prize of Rs 70 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 22, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket:
AD 674413
2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: AM 399581
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
AA 114781           AB 488052
AC 355524           AD 799176
AE 760196           AF 719546
AG 845872          AH 807516
AJ 570271            AK 764647
AL 357473          AM 925072
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
AA 674413           AB 674413
AC 674413           AE 674413
AF 674413           AG 674413
AH 674413          AJ 674413
AK 674413          AL 674413
AM 674413
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0547              0667              1409
1774             2346               3221
3926             4361               5948
6399             6443               7716
7929             9128                9229
9415             9417                9980
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
2490             2975              4662
4971             5283              6561
7361
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:
0511           0811           1391
1463           1475           1589
2614           2929           3298
3420           3427           3901
4017           4642           4867
5006          5032            6279
6442          6821            7070
7744           7824           8329
8738          8852
7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
0122           0252           0756
0850           1131           1242
1457            1480          1583
1657           1679           1903
1947            2014          2057
2198            2221          2500
2670            2810          2846
3202           3253           3313
3347          3473            3876
3893           4152           4422
4534           4547           4564
5049           5315           5453
5897           6157           6259
6265           6479           6699
6711           6785           6831
6943           7099           7182
7336           7587           7613
7727           7850           7890
7898          8133            8180
8418           8466           8644
8812           8840           8891
9143           9266           9272
9413           9734           9769
9891           9977
8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:
0108           0195           0215
0250           0651           0659
0704           0720          0743
0977           1047           1058
1218           1397         1410
1440           1490          1607
1634          1665          1669
1676          1754          1819
1826         1880           1910
2255         2279           2300
2328        2335            2372
2525        2552            2594
2685        2783            2923
2925        2961           3228
3279        3401           3454
3531        3534           3597
3786         3961          3971
4209         4241          4353
4384         4506          4533
4575         4606          4758
4781         4813          4982
5030         5073          5333
5342         5801          5803
5917        6134           6195
6266        6312           6383
6419        6573           6607
6620        6751           6813
6908       6939            6997
7001       7035            7061
7074        7329           7343
7466       7566            7601
7757        7779           7866
7884        7947           7974
8028         8032          8059
8370        8394           8397
8416        8434           8550
8749         8873          8877
8886        8892           8965
9086        9257           9264
9379         9445          9448
9555         9847          9965
How to claim the prize 
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
