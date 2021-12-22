Kerala Lottery result December 22, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK-529. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Akshaya AK-529 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 22 will receive a prize of Rs 70 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Results for December 22, announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket:

AD 674413

2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: AM 399581

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

AA 114781 AB 488052

AC 355524 AD 799176

AE 760196 AF 719546

AG 845872 AH 807516

AJ 570271 AK 764647

AL 357473 AM 925072

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

AA 674413 AB 674413

AC 674413 AE 674413

AF 674413 AG 674413

AH 674413 AJ 674413

AK 674413 AL 674413

AM 674413

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0547 0667 1409

1774 2346 3221

3926 4361 5948

6399 6443 7716

7929 9128 9229

9415 9417 9980

5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:

2490 2975 4662

4971 5283 6561

7361

6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:

0511 0811 1391

1463 1475 1589

2614 2929 3298

3420 3427 3901

4017 4642 4867

5006 5032 6279

6442 6821 7070

7744 7824 8329

8738 8852

7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:

0122 0252 0756

0850 1131 1242

1457 1480 1583

1657 1679 1903

1947 2014 2057

2198 2221 2500

2670 2810 2846

3202 3253 3313

3347 3473 3876

3893 4152 4422

4534 4547 4564

5049 5315 5453

5897 6157 6259

6265 6479 6699

6711 6785 6831

6943 7099 7182

7336 7587 7613

7727 7850 7890

7898 8133 8180

8418 8466 8644

8812 8840 8891

9143 9266 9272

9413 9734 9769

9891 9977

8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:

0108 0195 0215

0250 0651 0659

0704 0720 0743

0977 1047 1058

1218 1397 1410

1440 1490 1607

1634 1665 1669

1676 1754 1819

1826 1880 1910

2255 2279 2300

2328 2335 2372

2525 2552 2594

2685 2783 2923

2925 2961 3228

3279 3401 3454

3531 3534 3597

3786 3961 3971

4209 4241 4353

4384 4506 4533

4575 4606 4758

4781 4813 4982

5030 5073 5333

5342 5801 5803

5917 6134 6195

6266 6312 6383

6419 6573 6607

6620 6751 6813

6908 6939 6997

7001 7035 7061

7074 7329 7343

7466 7566 7601

7757 7779 7866

7884 7947 7974

8028 8032 8059

8370 8394 8397

8416 8434 8550

8749 8873 8877

8886 8892 8965

9086 9257 9264

9379 9445 9448

9555 9847 9965

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.