Kerala Lottery result December 21, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree-Sakthi SS 292. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Sthree-Sakthi SS 292 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 21 will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 21, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket:
SS 650556
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SR 526481
3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
2650 2667
2863 3217
3473 4118
4210 4713
5697 6152
6534 6792
7018 7153
9624 9780
9827 9890
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
SN 650556 SO 650556
SP 650556 SR 650556
ST 650556 SU 650556
SV 650556 SW 650556
SX 650556 SY 650556
SZ 650556
4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
0752 3483
3494 4335
5726 5731
6218 7422
9142 9377
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:
4012 9380
3855 0866
8116 0308
1255 7342
8167 6843
3067 1489
9597 0788
3062 9323
6850 9459
8901 9183
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
0100 0972 1394
1693 1921 2107
2221 2311 2893
2898 3112 3656
3757 3804 4087
4199 4305 4397
4580 5036 5200
5454 5470 5856
6011 6057 6125
6900 6911 7155
7377 7411 7441
7544 7573 7885
7974 8036 8284
8426 8539 8584
8723 8740 8897
8989 9139 9181
9405 9590 9695
9800
7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets:
0016 0083 0172 0347
0802 0854 1297 1483
1669 1716 1780 2209
2359 2486 2884 2990
3001 3082 3372 3970
4127 4134 4322 4937
5546 5548 5560 5914
6069 6178 6320 6380
6644 6703 7295 8033
8235 8577 8578 8590
8672 9106 9144 9187
9969
8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:
0011 0120 0210 0297
0330 0360 0462 0498
0624 0800 0920 0959
1012 1038 1069 1141
1187 1211 1346 1372
1615 1654 1659 2147
2153 2188 2270 2365
2407 2464 2521 2543
2586 2805 2920 3031
3106 3328 3481 3681
3955 4038 4061 4165
4207 4215 4253 4495
4597 4753 4845 4859
4864 4888 4950 5033
5201 5204 5213 5400
5553 5575 5616 5802
5812 5844 5900 5953
6058 6123 6274 6476
6497 6633 6729 6866
6939 6987 6990 7009
7016 7065 7080 7179
7231 7298 7423 7434
7454 7511 7517 7593
7597 8012 8105 8125
8148 8206 8289 8301
8326 8407 8430 8452
8765 8777 8798 8818
8828 8842 8874 9027
9124 9247 9283 9296
9307 9364 9512 9559
9690 9761 9847 9849
9860 9992
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.