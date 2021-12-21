Kerala Lottery result December 21, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree-Sakthi SS 292. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Sthree-Sakthi SS 292 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 21 will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Results for December 21, announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket:

SS 650556

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SR 526481

3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

2650 2667

2863 3217

3473 4118

4210 4713

5697 6152

6534 6792

7018 7153

9624 9780

9827 9890

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

SN 650556 SO 650556

SP 650556 SR 650556

ST 650556 SU 650556

SV 650556 SW 650556

SX 650556 SY 650556

SZ 650556

4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:

0752 3483

3494 4335

5726 5731

6218 7422

9142 9377

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:

4012 9380

3855 0866

8116 0308

1255 7342

8167 6843

3067 1489

9597 0788

3062 9323

6850 9459

8901 9183

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:

0100 0972 1394

1693 1921 2107

2221 2311 2893

2898 3112 3656

3757 3804 4087

4199 4305 4397

4580 5036 5200

5454 5470 5856

6011 6057 6125

6900 6911 7155

7377 7411 7441

7544 7573 7885

7974 8036 8284

8426 8539 8584

8723 8740 8897

8989 9139 9181

9405 9590 9695

9800

7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets:

0016 0083 0172 0347

0802 0854 1297 1483

1669 1716 1780 2209

2359 2486 2884 2990

3001 3082 3372 3970

4127 4134 4322 4937

5546 5548 5560 5914

6069 6178 6320 6380

6644 6703 7295 8033

8235 8577 8578 8590

8672 9106 9144 9187

9969

8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:

0011 0120 0210 0297

0330 0360 0462 0498

0624 0800 0920 0959

1012 1038 1069 1141

1187 1211 1346 1372

1615 1654 1659 2147

2153 2188 2270 2365

2407 2464 2521 2543

2586 2805 2920 3031

3106 3328 3481 3681

3955 4038 4061 4165

4207 4215 4253 4495

4597 4753 4845 4859

4864 4888 4950 5033

5201 5204 5213 5400

5553 5575 5616 5802

5812 5844 5900 5953

6058 6123 6274 6476

6497 6633 6729 6866

6939 6987 6990 7009

7016 7065 7080 7179

7231 7298 7423 7434

7454 7511 7517 7593

7597 8012 8105 8125

8148 8206 8289 8301

8326 8407 8430 8452

8765 8777 8798 8818

8828 8842 8874 9027

9124 9247 9283 9296

9307 9364 9512 9559

9690 9761 9847 9849

9860 9992

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.