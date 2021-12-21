0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • news>

  • Kerala Lottery result December 21, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 75 lakh

Kerala Lottery result December 21, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 75 lakh

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

The Kerala Lottery Sthree-Sakthi SS 292 result was announced today.

Kerala Lottery result December 21, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 75 lakh
The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Sthree-Sakthi SS 292. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Sthree-Sakthi SS 292 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 21 will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 21, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket:
SS 650556
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: SR 526481
3rd Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
2650  2667
2863  3217
3473  4118
4210  4713
5697  6152
6534  6792
7018  7153
9624  9780
9827  9890
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
SN 650556  SO 650556
SP 650556  SR 650556
ST 650556  SU 650556
SV 650556  SW 650556
SX 650556  SY 650556
SZ 650556
4th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
0752  3483
3494  4335
5726  5731
6218  7422
9142  9377
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:
4012  9380
3855  0866
8116  0308
1255  7342
8167  6843
3067  1489
9597  0788
3062  9323
6850  9459
8901  9183
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
0100  0972  1394
1693  1921  2107
2221  2311  2893
2898  3112  3656
3757  3804  4087
4199  4305  4397
4580  5036  5200
5454  5470  5856
6011  6057  6125
6900  6911  7155
7377  7411  7441
7544  7573  7885
7974  8036  8284
8426  8539  8584
8723  8740  8897
8989  9139  9181
9405  9590  9695
9800
7th Prize (Rs 200) Winning Tickets:
0016  0083  0172  0347
0802  0854  1297  1483
1669  1716  1780  2209
2359  2486  2884  2990
3001  3082  3372  3970
4127  4134  4322  4937
5546  5548  5560  5914
6069  6178  6320  6380
6644  6703  7295  8033
8235  8577  8578  8590
8672  9106  9144  9187
9969
8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:
0011  0120  0210  0297
0330  0360  0462  0498
0624  0800  0920  0959
1012  1038  1069  1141
1187  1211  1346  1372
1615  1654  1659  2147
2153  2188  2270  2365
2407  2464  2521  2543
2586  2805  2920  3031
3106  3328  3481  3681
3955  4038  4061  4165
4207  4215  4253  4495
4597  4753  4845  4859
4864  4888  4950  5033
5201  5204  5213  5400
5553  5575  5616  5802
5812  5844  5900  5953
6058  6123  6274  6476
6497  6633  6729  6866
6939  6987  6990  7009
7016  7065  7080  7179
7231  7298  7423  7434
7454  7511  7517  7593
7597  8012  8105  8125
8148  8206  8289  8301
8326  8407  8430  8452
8765  8777  8798  8818
8828  8842  8874  9027
9124  9247  9283  9296
9307  9364  9512  9559
9690  9761  9847  9849
9860  9992
How to claim the prize 
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
Tags
Previous Article

PM Narendra Modi transfers Rs 1,000 crore to bank accounts of SHGs benefitting 16 lakh women

Next Article

Electoral reform bill linking voter ID with Aadhaar approved in Rajya Sabha; opposition walks out

next story