Kerala Lottery result December 20, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W 647. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Win-Win W 647 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 20 will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 20, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: WT 512717
2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: WU 268019
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
WN 149741 WO 138078
WP 930712 WR 550752
WS 849451 WT 607856
WU 424585 WV 133783
WW 246011 WX 769972
WY 448576 WZ 763005
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
WN 512717 WO 512717
WP 512717 WR 512717
WS 512717 WU 512717
WV 512717 WW 512717
WX 512717 WY 512717
WZ 512717
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0169 0385
0575 0677
0956 1333
1629 2673
3333 5072
5608 5679
6751 7788
8341 8926
9079 9853
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
0390 3051
3969 4447
6444 6724
7953 8069
8426 9113
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:
0069 0644
1051 1649
1727 4924
5040 5815
5901 6938
7896 8975
9741 9964
7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
9562 4159 8506 9324
1238 1339 0097 0756
9171 6311 2683 6931
9213 2693 4792 6837
4937 5227 1054 3113
6794 0287 7266 7547
1377 5762 3715 1288
5116 3736 6508 8143
8100 7071 5558 8113
4015 4862 7244 3922
5450 0860 4911 0919
4539 5896 3151 9275
7457 7034 2694 8496
5897 9004 1900 4825
6578 9780 7346 9387
8258 0295 9533 2681
3797 4695 2863 9751
8075 8857 2043 3657
8471 9250 1408 2606
2787 2384 6847 5025
3945 0316
8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:
0026 0157 0296 0398
0456 0469 0610 0724
0806 0960 0976 1146
1228 1446 1539 1832
1933 2136 2152 2240
2388 2420 2421 2445
2511 2613 2821 2851
2927 2966 3055 3161
3258 3316 3416 3468
3481 3485 3567 3603
3617 3926 3931 4035
4049 4058 4115 4161
4163 4272 4291 4412
4509 4517 4530 4610
4768 4928 4979 5080
5174 5249 5285 5403
5439 5642 5698 5874
5926 5966 6038 6057
6058 6079 6111 6133
6267 6272 6371 6407
6410 6421 6679 6683
6894 7178 7254 7311
7344 7408 7479 7538
7589 7687 7703 7734
8311 8357 8381 8467
8488 8638 8670 8843
8886 9031 9087 9249
9257 9294 9309 9390
9415 9462 9529 9558
9572 9650 9753 9781
9822 9895 9926 9958
9979 9987
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.