Kerala Lottery result December 20, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W 647. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Win-Win W 647 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 20 will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Results for December 20, announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: WT 512717

2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: WU 268019

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

WN 149741 WO 138078

WP 930712 WR 550752

WS 849451 WT 607856

WU 424585 WV 133783

WW 246011 WX 769972

WY 448576 WZ 763005

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

WN 512717 WO 512717

WP 512717 WR 512717

WS 512717 WU 512717

WV 512717 WW 512717

WX 512717 WY 512717

WZ 512717

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0169 0385

0575 0677

0956 1333

1629 2673

3333 5072

5608 5679

6751 7788

8341 8926

9079 9853

5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:

0390 3051

3969 4447

6444 6724

7953 8069

8426 9113

6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:

0069 0644

1051 1649

1727 4924

5040 5815

5901 6938

7896 8975

9741 9964

7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:

9562 4159 8506 9324

1238 1339 0097 0756

9171 6311 2683 6931

9213 2693 4792 6837

4937 5227 1054 3113

6794 0287 7266 7547

1377 5762 3715 1288

5116 3736 6508 8143

8100 7071 5558 8113

4015 4862 7244 3922

5450 0860 4911 0919

4539 5896 3151 9275

7457 7034 2694 8496

5897 9004 1900 4825

6578 9780 7346 9387

8258 0295 9533 2681

3797 4695 2863 9751

8075 8857 2043 3657

8471 9250 1408 2606

2787 2384 6847 5025

3945 0316

8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:

0026 0157 0296 0398

0456 0469 0610 0724

0806 0960 0976 1146

1228 1446 1539 1832

1933 2136 2152 2240

2388 2420 2421 2445

2511 2613 2821 2851

2927 2966 3055 3161

3258 3316 3416 3468

3481 3485 3567 3603

3617 3926 3931 4035

4049 4058 4115 4161

4163 4272 4291 4412

4509 4517 4530 4610

4768 4928 4979 5080

5174 5249 5285 5403

5439 5642 5698 5874

5926 5966 6038 6057

6058 6079 6111 6133

6267 6272 6371 6407

6410 6421 6679 6683

6894 7178 7254 7311

7344 7408 7479 7538

7589 7687 7703 7734

8311 8357 8381 8467

8488 8638 8670 8843

8886 9031 9087 9249

9257 9294 9309 9390

9415 9462 9529 9558

9572 9650 9753 9781

9822 9895 9926 9958

9979 9987

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.