0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • news>

  • Kerala Lottery result December 20, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 75 lakh

Kerala Lottery result December 20, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 75 lakh

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Results for Kerala Lottery Win-Win W 647 were drawn on December 20.

Kerala Lottery result December 20, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 75 lakh
The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W 647. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Win-Win W 647 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 20 will receive a prize of Rs 75 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 20, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: WT 512717
2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: WU 268019
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
WN 149741   WO 138078
WP 930712   WR 550752
WS 849451   WT 607856
WU 424585   WV 133783
WW 246011   WX 769972
WY 448576   WZ 763005
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
WN 512717 WO 512717
WP 512717 WR 512717
WS 512717 WU 512717
WV 512717 WW 512717
WX 512717 WY 512717
WZ 512717
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0169  0385
0575  0677
0956  1333
1629  2673
3333  5072
5608  5679
6751  7788
8341  8926
9079  9853
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets:
0390  3051
3969  4447
6444  6724
7953  8069
8426  9113
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:
0069  0644
1051  1649
1727  4924
5040  5815
5901  6938
7896  8975
9741  9964
7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
9562  4159  8506  9324
1238  1339  0097  0756
9171  6311  2683  6931
9213  2693  4792  6837
4937  5227  1054  3113
6794  0287  7266  7547
1377  5762  3715  1288
5116  3736  6508  8143
8100  7071  5558  8113
4015  4862  7244  3922
5450  0860  4911  0919
4539  5896  3151  9275
7457  7034  2694  8496
5897  9004  1900  4825
6578  9780  7346  9387
8258  0295  9533  2681
3797  4695  2863  9751
8075  8857  2043  3657
8471  9250  1408  2606
2787  2384  6847  5025
3945  0316
8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:
0026  0157  0296  0398
0456  0469  0610  0724
0806  0960  0976  1146
1228  1446  1539  1832
1933  2136  2152  2240
2388  2420  2421  2445
2511  2613  2821  2851
2927  2966  3055  3161
3258  3316  3416  3468
3481  3485  3567  3603
3617  3926  3931  4035
4049  4058  4115  4161
4163  4272  4291  4412
4509  4517  4530  4610
4768  4928  4979  5080
5174  5249  5285  5403
5439  5642  5698  5874
5926  5966  6038  6057
6058  6079  6111  6133
6267  6272  6371  6407
6410  6421  6679  6683
6894  7178  7254  7311
7344  7408  7479  7538
7589  7687  7703  7734
8311  8357  8381  8467
8488  8638  8670  8843
8886  9031  9087  9249
9257  9294  9309  9390
9415  9462  9529  9558
9572  9650  9753  9781
9822  9895  9926  9958
9979  9987
How to claim the prize 
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
 
Tags
Previous Article

Job postings continue to remain muted sequentially in November: Report

Next Article

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioned by ED in Panama Papers case

next story