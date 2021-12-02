Kerala Lottery result December 2, 2021: First prize winner to get Rs 80 lakh, check details

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-397. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, which now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: PX 169035
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PX 842013
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
PN 306907 PO 577922
PP 663537 PR 149688
PS 176576 PT 772095
PU 847758 PV 808882
PW 168695 PX 636392
PY 767658 PZ 136120
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
PN 169035 PO 169035
PP 169035 PR 169035
PS 169035 PT 169035
PU 169035 PV 169035
PW 169035 PY 169035
PZ 169035
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0096 0720 2139 2294
2552 2612 2773 3580
4829 6101 7184 7558
7582 7686 8235 8442
8454 9851
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:
0377 0542 0543 0710
0896 1381 1474 1671
2579 3003 3543 3633
4243 4461 4629 5128
5765 5935 6209 6424
6546 6558 6867 7008
7433 7459 7580 7834
8088 8501 8661 8910
9008 9887
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
0034 0071 0135 0238
0247 0505 0537 0659
0888 0919 0933 1018
1227 1453 1766 1835
1859 2133 2186 2194
2240 2256 2411 2485
2810 2868 3170 3396
3412 3459 3689 3730
4063 4325 4482 4528
4630 4660 4975 5009
5057 5140 5452 5569
5576 5847 5921 6208
6215 6217 6230 6234
6526 6587 6618 6656
6660 6681 6712 6737
7065 7194 7432 7697
7869 7991 8270 8300
8344 8402 8441 8457
8814 8949 9021 9057
9119 9343 9485 9885
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:
0002 0032 0041 0065
0137 0222 0342 0352
0372 0417 0431 0644
0807 0815 0862 0917
0977 1006 1086 1089
1156 1165 1178 1338
1375 1442 1486 1556
1824 1834 1852 1911
1991 1998 2043 2080
2098 2103 2106 2137
2225 2568 2817 2838
2853 2860 2909 3018
3100 3137 3179 3393
3568 3632 3839 3854
3882 3999 4011 4059
4170 4531 4557 4594
4620 4742 4846 4877
4937 5004 5027 5209
5235 5409 5463 5547
5652 6070 6080 6096
6120 6197 6214 6242
6257 6280 6381 6408
6434 6505 6921 6922
6923 7215 7292 7376
7383 7446 7472 7524
7605 7608 7843 7882
8032 8035 8133 8478
8483 8648 8716 8775
8780 8867 8903 9012
9037 9058 9194 9198
9396 9439 9546 9691
9926 9965
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. When their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, the ticket holders are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry an identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.