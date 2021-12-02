0

Kerala Lottery result December 2, 2021: First prize winner to get Rs 80 lakh, check details

By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Published)
Mini

Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-397. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, which now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: PX 169035
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PX 842013
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
PN 306907         PO 577922
PP 663537          PR 149688
PS 176576          PT 772095
PU 847758         PV 808882
PW 168695        PX 636392
PY 767658         PZ 136120
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
PN 169035          PO 169035
PP 169035          PR 169035
PS 169035          PT 169035
PU 169035          PV 169035
PW 169035         PY 169035
PZ 169035
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0096       0720       2139       2294
2552       2612       2773       3580
4829       6101       7184        7558
7582       7686       8235        8442
8454       9851
 
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:
0377        0542        0543        0710
0896        1381        1474        1671
2579        3003        3543        3633
4243        4461       4629         5128
5765        5935        6209        6424
6546        6558        6867        7008
7433        7459       7580          7834
8088        8501        8661         8910
9008        9887
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:
0034       0071       0135       0238
0247        0505       0537       0659
0888       0919        0933       1018
1227       1453        1766       1835
1859       2133        2186       2194
2240       2256        2411       2485
2810       2868       3170        3396
3412       3459        3689        3730
4063       4325        4482         4528
4630       4660        4975        5009
5057       5140        5452        5569
5576        5847        5921       6208
6215        6217       6230        6234
6526         6587       6618        6656
6660        6681        6712         6737
7065        7194        7432       7697
7869        7991        8270        8300
8344        8402       8441        8457
8814        8949       9021         9057
9119        9343        9485        9885
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:
0002        0032        0041        0065
0137        0222         0342        0352
0372        0417        0431        0644
0807        0815        0862         0917
0977        1006        1086        1089
1156        1165        1178        1338
1375        1442        1486        1556
1824        1834        1852        1911
1991        1998        2043        2080
2098        2103        2106         2137
2225        2568        2817         2838
2853        2860         2909       3018
3100       3137        3179        3393
3568        3632        3839        3854
3882        3999        4011        4059
4170        4531        4557        4594
4620        4742        4846        4877
4937        5004        5027        5209
5235        5409        5463        5547
5652        6070        6080        6096
6120        6197        6214         6242
6257        6280        6381         6408
6434        6505       6921        6922
6923        7215        7292        7376
7383        7446        7472        7524
7605        7608        7843        7882
8032        8035        8133         8478
8483        8648        8716         8775
8780        8867        8903         9012
9037        9058        9194        9198
9396        9439        9546        9691
9926        9965
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. When their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, the ticket holders are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry an identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
