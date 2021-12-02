Kerala Lottery result December 2, 2021: First prize winner to get Rs 80 lakh, check details

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-397. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, which now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

Results announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: PX 169035

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PX 842013

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

PN 306907 PO 577922

PP 663537 PR 149688

PS 176576 PT 772095

PU 847758 PV 808882

PW 168695 PX 636392

PY 767658 PZ 136120

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

PN 169035 PO 169035

PP 169035 PR 169035

PS 169035 PT 169035

PU 169035 PV 169035

PW 169035 PY 169035

PZ 169035

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0096 0720 2139 2294

2552 2612 2773 3580

4829 6101 7184 7558

7582 7686 8235 8442

8454 9851

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets:

0377 0542 0543 0710

0896 1381 1474 1671

2579 3003 3543 3633

4243 4461 4629 5128

5765 5935 6209 6424

6546 6558 6867 7008

7433 7459 7580 7834

8088 8501 8661 8910

9008 9887

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets:

0034 0071 0135 0238

0247 0505 0537 0659

0888 0919 0933 1018

1227 1453 1766 1835

1859 2133 2186 2194

2240 2256 2411 2485

2810 2868 3170 3396

3412 3459 3689 3730

4063 4325 4482 4528

4630 4660 4975 5009

5057 5140 5452 5569

5576 5847 5921 6208

6215 6217 6230 6234

6526 6587 6618 6656

6660 6681 6712 6737

7065 7194 7432 7697

7869 7991 8270 8300

8344 8402 8441 8457

8814 8949 9021 9057

9119 9343 9485 9885

7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets:

0002 0032 0041 0065

0137 0222 0342 0352

0372 0417 0431 0644

0807 0815 0862 0917

0977 1006 1086 1089

1156 1165 1178 1338

1375 1442 1486 1556

1824 1834 1852 1911

1991 1998 2043 2080

2098 2103 2106 2137

2225 2568 2817 2838

2853 2860 2909 3018

3100 3137 3179 3393

3568 3632 3839 3854

3882 3999 4011 4059

4170 4531 4557 4594

4620 4742 4846 4877

4937 5004 5027 5209

5235 5409 5463 5547

5652 6070 6080 6096

6120 6197 6214 6242

6257 6280 6381 6408

6434 6505 6921 6922

6923 7215 7292 7376

7383 7446 7472 7524

7605 7608 7843 7882

8032 8035 8133 8478

8483 8648 8716 8775

8780 8867 8903 9012

9037 9058 9194 9198

9396 9439 9546 9691

9926 9965

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. When their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, the ticket holders are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry an identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.