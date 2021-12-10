0

Kerala Lottery result December 10, 2021: First prize winner to get Rs 70 lakh

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
The Nirmal NR 254 results are announced online as well.

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-254. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The  Nirmal NR 254 results are announced online as well. Today's winner will receive a prize of Rs 70 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 10, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket: ND 453869
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: NJ 760788
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
NA 665485    NB 518215    NC 878422
ND 590016    NE 908695    NF 317147
NG 468109    NH 289142    NJ 895720
NK 615079    NL 126225    NM 886551
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
NA 453869     NB 453869
NC 453869     NE 453869
NF 453869     NG 453869
NH 453869     NJ 453869
NK 453869     NL 453869
NM 453869
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0684  0894  1134
1263  1817  1914
3799  3919  4185
4429  5219  5506
5768  6096  8421
9288  9393  9446
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0405  1526  1765
2741  3045  3199
3255  3294  3603
3780  3917  4085
4415  4605  4665
4866  5017  5297
6156  6221  6361
6569  7008  7216
7290  7318  8202
8289  8319  8471
8783  9371  9699
9786  9927  9987
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0024  0236  0350  0362
0401  0551  0801  0898
0917  1076  1090  1176
1611  1654  1803  1823
2141  2145  2448  2451
2504  2797  3079  3446
3569  3696  3763  3828
3964  4035  4255  4270
4423  4456  4491  4551
4596  4609  4855  5031
5123  5139  5180  5198
5217  5306  5437  5497
5790  5945  6093  6119
6152  6164  6199  6261
6408  6515  6636  6844
7005  7132  7301  7861
8034  8312  8378  8384
8412  8453  8665  8707
8775  8918  9070  9274
9281  9477  9837
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0121  0242  0406  0428
0488  0577  0613  0658
0708  0825  0847  0910
1197  1455  1586  1634
1677  1801  2005  2160
2440  2458  2474  2526
2753  2761  2858  3034
3099  3229  3413  3554
3617  3686  3787  3855
3945  4200  4276  4427
4466  4499  4674  4851
4868  4884  4907  4913
4986  5073  5092  5125
5126  5210  5450  5585
5658  5795  5854  5901
5933  6060  6068  6151
6253  6262  6348  6365
6385  6391  6395  6500
6555  6648  6734  6743
6750  6861  6914  7007
7122  7138  7288  7354
7447  7506  7541  7626
7657  7699  7706  7930
7949  7971  8056  8110
8173  8329  8583  8649
8811  8852  8856  8861
8968  8972  9075  9099
9114  9174  9241  9256
9404  9422  9555  9602
9628  9666  9668  9826
9930  9938
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
 
 
