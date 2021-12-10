Kerala Lottery result December 10, 2021: First prize winner to get Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-254. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Nirmal NR 254 results are announced online as well. Today's winner will receive a prize of Rs 70 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 10, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket: ND 453869
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: NJ 760788
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
NA 665485 NB 518215 NC 878422
ND 590016 NE 908695 NF 317147
NG 468109 NH 289142 NJ 895720
NK 615079 NL 126225 NM 886551
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
NA 453869 NB 453869
NC 453869 NE 453869
NF 453869 NG 453869
NH 453869 NJ 453869
NK 453869 NL 453869
NM 453869
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0684 0894 1134
1263 1817 1914
3799 3919 4185
4429 5219 5506
5768 6096 8421
9288 9393 9446
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0405 1526 1765
2741 3045 3199
3255 3294 3603
3780 3917 4085
4415 4605 4665
4866 5017 5297
6156 6221 6361
6569 7008 7216
7290 7318 8202
8289 8319 8471
8783 9371 9699
9786 9927 9987
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0024 0236 0350 0362
0401 0551 0801 0898
0917 1076 1090 1176
1611 1654 1803 1823
2141 2145 2448 2451
2504 2797 3079 3446
3569 3696 3763 3828
3964 4035 4255 4270
4423 4456 4491 4551
4596 4609 4855 5031
5123 5139 5180 5198
5217 5306 5437 5497
5790 5945 6093 6119
6152 6164 6199 6261
6408 6515 6636 6844
7005 7132 7301 7861
8034 8312 8378 8384
8412 8453 8665 8707
8775 8918 9070 9274
9281 9477 9837
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0121 0242 0406 0428
0488 0577 0613 0658
0708 0825 0847 0910
1197 1455 1586 1634
1677 1801 2005 2160
2440 2458 2474 2526
2753 2761 2858 3034
3099 3229 3413 3554
3617 3686 3787 3855
3945 4200 4276 4427
4466 4499 4674 4851
4868 4884 4907 4913
4986 5073 5092 5125
5126 5210 5450 5585
5658 5795 5854 5901
5933 6060 6068 6151
6253 6262 6348 6365
6385 6391 6395 6500
6555 6648 6734 6743
6750 6861 6914 7007
7122 7138 7288 7354
7447 7506 7541 7626
7657 7699 7706 7930
7949 7971 8056 8110
8173 8329 8583 8649
8811 8852 8856 8861
8968 8972 9075 9099
9114 9174 9241 9256
9404 9422 9555 9602
9628 9666 9668 9826
9930 9938
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.