Kerala Lottery result December 10, 2021: First prize winner to get Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-254. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Nirmal NR 254 results are announced online as well. Today's winner will receive a prize of Rs 70 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Results for December 10, announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket: ND 453869

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: NJ 760788

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

NA 665485 NB 518215 NC 878422

ND 590016 NE 908695 NF 317147

NG 468109 NH 289142 NJ 895720

NK 615079 NL 126225 NM 886551

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

NA 453869 NB 453869

NC 453869 NE 453869

NF 453869 NG 453869

NH 453869 NJ 453869

NK 453869 NL 453869

NM 453869

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0684 0894 1134

1263 1817 1914

3799 3919 4185

4429 5219 5506

5768 6096 8421

9288 9393 9446

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

0405 1526 1765

2741 3045 3199

3255 3294 3603

3780 3917 4085

4415 4605 4665

4866 5017 5297

6156 6221 6361

6569 7008 7216

7290 7318 8202

8289 8319 8471

8783 9371 9699

9786 9927 9987

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

0024 0236 0350 0362

0401 0551 0801 0898

0917 1076 1090 1176

1611 1654 1803 1823

2141 2145 2448 2451

2504 2797 3079 3446

3569 3696 3763 3828

3964 4035 4255 4270

4423 4456 4491 4551

4596 4609 4855 5031

5123 5139 5180 5198

5217 5306 5437 5497

5790 5945 6093 6119

6152 6164 6199 6261

6408 6515 6636 6844

7005 7132 7301 7861

8034 8312 8378 8384

8412 8453 8665 8707

8775 8918 9070 9274

9281 9477 9837

7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets

0121 0242 0406 0428

0488 0577 0613 0658

0708 0825 0847 0910

1197 1455 1586 1634

1677 1801 2005 2160

2440 2458 2474 2526

2753 2761 2858 3034

3099 3229 3413 3554

3617 3686 3787 3855

3945 4200 4276 4427

4466 4499 4674 4851

4868 4884 4907 4913

4986 5073 5092 5125

5126 5210 5450 5585

5658 5795 5854 5901

5933 6060 6068 6151

6253 6262 6348 6365

6385 6391 6395 6500

6555 6648 6734 6743

6750 6861 6914 7007

7122 7138 7288 7354

7447 7506 7541 7626

7657 7699 7706 7930

7949 7971 8056 8110

8173 8329 8583 8649

8811 8852 8856 8861

8968 8972 9075 9099

9114 9174 9241 9256

9404 9422 9555 9602

9628 9666 9668 9826

9930 9938

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.