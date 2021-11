The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the winners of ‘Karunya Plus KN-394’ lottery on Thursday. People can check the lottery tickets results by visiting the official website keralalotteryresult.net.

The biggest prize in the ‘Karunya Plus KN-394’ lottery is Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will take home Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The fourth and fifth prize winners will be given Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. Likewise, the sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 100.

The results will be announced at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. While the winning lottery numbers will be updated on the website at 4 pm, people can tune in to the live stream on the website where officials will start announcing the results from 3 pm.

How to check the results of ‘Karunya Plus KN-394’ lottery of Nov 11, 2021

Step one: Visit the official website of Kerala Lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net

Step two: Click on Kerala Lottery Result 11.11.2021 Karunya Plus KN-394'. A new page will open with the results of the lottery

Kerala government conducts seven weekly lotteries namely Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. Kerala became India’s first state in 1967 to set up a lottery department and issued its first lottery on November 1 the same year. The ticket at the time was valued at Re 1 and attracted a possible prize of Rs 50,000.