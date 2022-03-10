Karong Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Karong Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Karong is an assembly constituency in the Senapati district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur. The Karong legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. TBD - CMS iframe results codeIn the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Karong was won by D D Thaisii of the INC. He defeated BJP's R Yuh Jonathan Tao.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by NPF's Dr V Alexander Pao. Click here to track Karong results LIVE In the 2017 assembly polls, D D Thaisii garnered 14038 votes, securing 31.84 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4293 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.74 percent. The total number of voters in the Karong constituency stands at with male voters and female voters. The Karong constituency has a literacy level of 63.6 percent.