Karnataka Hijab Row: High schools reopen; HC bench to resume hearing on Tuesday

High schools in Udupi, Karnataka, reopened Monday amid prohibitory orders. Escalating protests over hijab had forced the government to order educational institutes to close for a week.

In Udupi, all schools reported normal attendance and examinations happened as per schedules, according to sources in education department. There were no reports of women wearing hijabs inside their educational institutes.

The Karnataka High Court will hear the pleas against allowing women to wear hijabs to educational institutes again on Tuesday.

Devadatt Kamat, Senior Advocate for petitioners in the hijab ban case, told the court that hijabs are in line with Article 25.

"Sikhs, too, have allowance to wear headgear," he argued. " Purdah not essential but headscarf is (for muslim women)."

The district administration had earlier imposed Section 144 of CrPC around 200-metre radius of all high schools in the district from Monday till February 19.

A Muslim girl from Udupi filed a writ petition on January 31 in the Karnataka High Court, seeking a declaration that wearing a hijab is a fundamental right. The petition said the Constitution of India granted the freedom to profess, practise and propagate any religion.

Since then, multiple incidents of hijab-saffron shawl row have been reported from various parts of the state. Incidents of a Hindu group forcing boys to wear saffron shawls in pre-university college classrooms in Udupi were also reported.

On February 9, the single judge of the Karnataka High Court hearing the case related to the hijab ban in school-college campuses referred the matter to Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi with a view that the CJ may decide on constituting a larger bench to look into the case.

Justice Krishna S Dixit who was hearing since Tuesday a batch of petitions against the Hijab ban in classrooms maintained that these matters give rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law.