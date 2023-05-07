Karnataka elections: Chidambaram questions Bajrang Dal’s ‘magical transformation’

4 Min(s) Read
The Congress, in its election manifesto for the Karnataka polls, said it is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion.
Denying the BJP’s claim that Congress wanted to ban the Bajrang Dal, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said his party's Karnataka polls manifesto only promised "decisive action" under law as a warning to all organisations that indulge in hate-mongering.
Hitting out at the BJP over its criticism, he also questioned the equating of Bajrang Dal with 'Bajrangbali', asking how can this "magical transformation" be explained.
Chidambaram in an interview with PTI asserted that the Congress' manifesto did not say that “we will ban the Bajrang Dal”.