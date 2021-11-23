Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh invest in Carl Pei's Nothing

Consumer tech brand Nothing, which announced funding of $50 million as part of its Series A last month has disclosed that film producer and director Karan Johar, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee also joined the round as investors.

The digital content creator and entrepreneur Ranveer Allabadia and independent music composer and singer Jasleen Royal have also come on board as backers of Nothing, the company said on Tuesday.

Nothing was launched by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei late last year.

Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager of Nothing India said, "The market is overdue for a new player to bring passion back to the field of consumer tech; one that celebrates artistry and hopes to organise our digital life in one connected space. We are excited that our new strategic and private investors from India feel the same and believe in our vision & mission. In 2021 we successfully launched one of the most anticipated tech products of the year, Nothing ear (1) and we assure you, this is just the beginning."

Nothing has so far raised a total of $74 million. In December last year, the company had raised $7 million in seed financing from prominent investors, including Tony Fadell (inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTuber), Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit). In February this year, the company raised $15 million from GV (formerly Google Ventures.).

Nothing, a London-based consumer tech company launched its debut ear (1) in August 2021 and entered India with the product through a partnership with e-commerce giant Flipkart.