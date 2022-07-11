July 11: Seven bomb blasts rocked Mumbai’s local train system in 2006 — what else happened on the day

On the fateful evening of July 11, 2006, seven blasts rocked Mumbai’s commuter train system in a span of 11 minutes, killing 189 people and injuring many others.

The first bomb was detonated shortly after 6.20 pm in the Western Railway suburban train that was moving from Churchgate to Borivali. When the bomb exploded, the train was between Khar and Santa Cruz stations. At the same time, another bomb exploded on a train between Bandra and Khar Road. Five other explosions took place in Jogeshwari, Mahim Junction, Matunga- Mahim Junction, Mira Road-Bhayander and Borivali.

Commuters travelling in the evening local trains were mostly college students, businessmen and employees of government and private establishments.

Some of the other events that took place on July 11 are mentioned below.

1804

A duel was fought between US Vice-President Aaron Burr and former first secretary of the US treasury Alexander Hamilton on July 11, 1804, in Weehawken, New Jersey. Hamilton was fatally shot by Burr in the duel. Although the two had long been political rivals for some time, the duel was sparked off by a remark by Hamilton at a dinner.

1921

Mongolia proclaimed its independence from China on July 11, 1921. However, China refused to recognise Mongolia as an independent country.

1930

In Australia’s tour of England in 1930, cricketing legend Sir Donald George Bradman, then 21 years old, scored 105 at lunch, 220 at tea, and 309 at stumps on the first day of the match in Leeds. He had made 334 in the innings.

1936

The Triborough Bridge, which is now famous as the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge, opened to the public in New York City on this day.

1960

American author Harper Lee's classic To Kill a Mockingbird was published on July 11, 1960. The novel, known for its sensitive treatment of a child's awakening to racism and prejudice, was an instant success.

1977

Almost a decade after the death of Martin Luther King Jr, President Jimmy Carter posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

2010

In the FIFA World Cup final match in Johannesburg, South Africa, Spain’s Andrés Iniesta struck a dramatic winner in extra time to beat the Netherlands and win the World Cup for the first time.

2015

Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman, or El Chapo, who headed the powerful Sinaloa cartel, escaped from a maximum-security prison for the second time through a long underground tunnel. He was arrested again about six months later.

2021

On July 11, Billionaire Richard Branson flew to the edge of space on his Virgin Galactic rocket plane in a space tourism test.