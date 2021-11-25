JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon apologises for China remark; here's list of his top quotes

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has issued a statement of regret after his comments on China attracted global attention. At the US event, Dimon said the Wall Street bank would last longer than China's Communist Party.

"I regret and should not have made that comment. I was trying to emphasize the strength and longevity of our company," Dimon said in a statement later after experts warned that the comments could jeopardise the bank's ambitions in China.

Jamie Dimon is no stranger to controversy. The JP Morgan and Chase chief is known for his strong opinion on politics, economy, success, and more.

Here are some of Jamie Dimon’s top quotes:

1) "I personally think that Bitcoin is worthless". In 2017, Dimon had said about Bitcoins: "If you're stupid enough to buy it, you'll pay the price for it one day." However, after a few months he walked back the statement, saying he had come to see the merit in cryptocurrencies.

In October this year, Dimon said he personally did not favour Bitcoins but the banking giant would offer its clients exposure to the cryptocurrency.

2) "Management is: Get it done, follow-up, discipline, planning, analysis, facts, facts, facts. It's

3) "I think I could beat Trump because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is. I would be fine. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn't work with me. I'd fight right back."

4) "Bureaucracy kills. Bureaucracy drives out good people, drives out innovation. It makes the person next to you a competitor and not a collaborator. And that’s a really bad idea inside a company."

5) "You can never have equal outcomes, but you can have equal opportunity."

6) "The term "too big to fail" must be excised from our vocabulary"

7) "Most decisions are not binary, and there are usually better answers waiting to be found if you do the analysis and involve the right people."

8) "Finance went from being a small business, effectively, to being a big business. In part, that's the growth of the world's wealth. That's called savings."

9) "America has the best hand ever dealt to any country on this planet, ever. Yes, we have problems, but you travel around the world, you'll see we have it all."

10) "If you want to be a winner, then compare yourself to the best and acknowledge that it will never happen without hard work."