Joyalukkas India IPO: Retail jeweller files DRHP with SEBI to raise Rs 2,300 crore

Kerala-based jewellery retail chain Joyalukkas India, one of the leading jewellery companies in the country in terms of revenues in fiscal 2021, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The company plans to raise Rs 2,300 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of shares, with no offer for sale component.

The jeweller will use the proceeds from the issue to pay back debt and open new stores, according to the draft prospectus filed by the company with Sebi.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Financial Services and Haitong Securities India are acting as the merchant bankers to the issue.

Credit Suisse Group AG, IIFL Securities Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Jefferies Group LLC are arranging the potential share sale for Joyalukkas India.

The Kerala-based jeweller had planned to issue a public offer in 2018 but had to shelve the plans due to adverse market conditions.

Last year, rival company Kalyan Jewellers raised Rs 1,175 crore through its maiden public offer, which included a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore. However, the share price opened on a tepid note on the NSE, falling 15 per cent to Rs 73.95 from the issue price of Rs 87 on March 26.

Prospects of the jewellery sector have brightened in recent times, after being battered during the pandemic.

For FY 2021, Joyalukkas posted revenue from operations at Rs 8,066 crore, up from Rs 8,024 crore in the previous fiscal. The jewellery retail chain’s net profit stood at Rs 472 crore for FY21 against Rs 41 crore in the year-ago period, Economic Times reported.

At present, Joyalukkas has 85 showrooms across the country. It was among the five Indian jewellery brands that featured in the list of top 100 luxury companies across the world, as per a Deloitte report.