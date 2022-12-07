Homenews

JNU Entrance Exam 2022 for PhD programmes starts today: Check pattern here

JNU Entrance Exam 2022 for PhD programmes starts today: Check pattern here

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 12:17:03 PM IST (Published)

According to the JNUEE 2022 schedule, the exam would be conducted in two sessions of 180 minutes duration each. The first session will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the second session would be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on December 7,8, 9 and 10.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JNUEE 2022 for admission to PhD programmes at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from December 7 for registered candidates.

Recommended Articles

View All

Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit?

IST2 Min(s) Read

The six factors that will take Vedanta to $10-12 billion in operating profit next year

IST3 Min(s) Read

Metaverse to medical devices, 5 cybersecurity risk zones to look out for in 2023

IST3 Min(s) Read

A look back at wild November: The biggest winners and losers

IST7 Min(s) Read

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) will conclude on December 10.


According to the JNUEE 2022 schedule, the exam would be conducted in two sessions of 180 minutes duration each. The first session will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the second session would be from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on December 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Admit card

The NTA released the JNUEE admit card 2022 for registered candidates on December 5. Those who are appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website: https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/.

Candidates will find details such as full name, exam date, venue, time, application number and hall ticket number on the admit card. They are advised to check the schedule of JNUEE 2022, which includes the subject code, programme code, field of study, school.

Exam pattern

The JNUEE 2022 paper will be of multiple-choice questions and will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Except for the language papers, all question papers will be in English. The paper has been set with questions from topics covered in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Candidates can score a maximum of 100 marks in the exam. The paper is likely to have a set of 100 questions of one mark each. However, the number of questions and marks per question may vary depending on the subject. There will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.

NTA will conduct the JNUEE 2022 in 116 centres across the country. The exam is held for 49 different fields of study.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)National Testing Agency (NTA)

Previous Article

India is looking into ways to minimise impact on its students' education: Amb Kamboj

Next Article

Morgan Stanley lays off nearly 1,600 employees globally: Report