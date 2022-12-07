According to the JNUEE 2022 schedule, the exam would be conducted in two sessions of 180 minutes duration each. The first session will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the second session would be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on December 7,8, 9 and 10.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JNUEE 2022 for admission to PhD programmes at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from December 7 for registered candidates.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) will conclude on December 10.

According to the JNUEE 2022 schedule, the exam would be conducted in two sessions of 180 minutes duration each. The first session will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, while the second session would be from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on December 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Admit card

The NTA released the JNUEE admit card 2022 for registered candidates on December 5. Those who are appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website: https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/.

Candidates will find details such as full name, exam date, venue, time, application number and hall ticket number on the admit card. They are advised to check the schedule of JNUEE 2022, which includes the subject code, programme code, field of study, school.

Exam pattern

The JNUEE 2022 paper will be of multiple-choice questions and will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Except for the language papers, all question papers will be in English. The paper has been set with questions from topics covered in the undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Candidates can score a maximum of 100 marks in the exam. The paper is likely to have a set of 100 questions of one mark each. However, the number of questions and marks per question may vary depending on the subject. There will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.