More than 90 million rural households in the country now enjoy clean tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, according to the latest submission of the government. There were over 138 million rural households in India as per the last Census of 2001.

The Jal Shakti Ministry, in a statement, has said that since the announcement of the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, households across 98 districts, 1,129 blocks, 66,067 gram panchayats, and 1,36,135 villages have been receiving clean tap water.

An amount of Rs 3.6 trillion has been allocated by the government to achieve the mammoth task of providing tap water to every rural household in the country over five years.

An amount of Rs 60,000 crore was allocated to "Har Ghar Jal" in Union Budget 2022-23 to provide tap water to 38 million households. An additional amount of Rs 26,940 crore was set aside for the states in 2021-22 as 15th Finance Commission tied grants for water and sanitation to rural local bodies and panchayati raj institutions.

"There is an assured funding of Rs 1,42,084 crore for the next five years up to 2025-26," the statement from Jal Shakti Ministry said.

The ministry has said that every rural household in Goa, Haryana, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli now has tap water supply. Punjab (99 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (92.4 per cent), Gujarat (92 per cent), and Bihar (90 per cent) are on their way to achieve the "Har Ghar Jal" target this year, the statement stated.