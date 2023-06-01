Jaguar Land Rover recalls 6,400 I-PACE vehicles in US over fire risks

JLR launched its electric I-PACE in 2018, but has not launched any other zero-emission models since. Last month, the company said it would invest 15 billion pounds ($18.5 billion) over the next five years in electric vehicles (EVs) and promised on Wednesday to deliver a new electric Jaguar in 2025.
Owing to the possibility of fire owing to an overheating high-voltage electric car battery, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced it was recalling approximately 6,400 I-PACE vehicles in the US. On Wednesday, JLR, which is owned by Tata Motors in India, announced that some 2019–2024 model year vehicles will receive an upgrade to the software controlling the battery energy control module and that the batteries would be changed as necessary.
JLR said its engineering team has not determined whether the battery pack assembly is defective or a cause of reported thermal overload conditions, but out of an abundance of caution decided to recall the vehicles.
According to a report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the carmaker has received complaints of eight vehicle fires in the US, but no accidents or injuries.
JLR launched its electric I-PACE in 2018, but has not launched any other zero-emission models since. Last month, the company said it would invest 15 billion pounds ($18.5 billion) over the next five years in electric vehicles (EVs) and promised on Wednesday to deliver a new electric Jaguar in 2025.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: SEBI Paper on FPIs — the watch dog seeks to cut the Gordian knot to find the faces behind foreign portfolio investments
May 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World No Tobacco Day: How smoking habits affect insurance premiums
May 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World No-Tobacco Day: A legal expert's take on why novel heated tobacco products should be regulated under COTPA
May 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's largest tractor manufacturer looks to lightweight tractors for heavy market share gains
May 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read