Jaguar Land Rover recalls 6,400 I-PACE vehicles in US over fire risks

JLR launched its electric I-PACE in 2018, but has not launched any other zero-emission models since. Last month, the company said it would invest 15 billion pounds ($18.5 billion) over the next five years in electric vehicles (EVs) and promised on Wednesday to deliver a new electric Jaguar in 2025.

Owing to the possibility of fire owing to an overheating high-voltage electric car battery, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced it was recalling approximately 6,400 I-PACE vehicles in the US. On Wednesday, JLR, which is owned by Tata Motors in India, announced that some 2019–2024 model year vehicles will receive an upgrade to the software controlling the battery energy control module and that the batteries would be changed as necessary.

JLR said its engineering team has not determined whether the battery pack assembly is defective or a cause of reported thermal overload conditions, but out of an abundance of caution decided to recall the vehicles.

According to a report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the carmaker has received complaints of eight vehicle fires in the US, but no accidents or injuries.

