ITC shareholders to get one share of hotels business for every 10 shares held in co

ITC has given an indicative timeline of 15 months for the listing of ITC Hotels.

The ITC board on Monday (August 14) approved the demerger of the hotel's business Further, the company has shared more details of the proposed transaction.

As per the scheme of the arrangement, shareholders of ITC will get one share of the hotel business for every 10 shares they hold in the company. According to ITC, the hotel business is likely to be listed in about 15 months.

This would translate to the shareholders of ITC in a manner that about 60 percent stake is held directly by ITC shareholders proportionate to their shareholding in ITC and the remaining about 40 percent stake to continue with ITC.

"Post the implementation of the scheme, the shareholders of ITC will directly hold about 60 percent in the resulting company, proportionate to their shareholding in ITC; the balance stake of about 40 percent in the resulting company will be held by ITC," the company had also said during the announcement of the demerger.

ITC Hotels will operate as an independent hospitality-focused listed entity.

ITC Hotels will be given a license to use the 'ITC ' name as part of its corporate name and some of its properties and brand names, subject to customary conditions involving a fee. Meanwhile, trademarks jointly used by ITC’s other businesses and Hotels Business will be licensed to ITC Hotels, on mutually agreed terms.

According to the investor presentation, properties, assets, investments, employees, liabilities and contracts forming part of the Hotels business will be transferred along with intellectual property/trademarks that are exclusively used in the hotels business.

Common assets such as offices, managerial/staff housing, etc. would either be transferred or leased/made available to ITC Hotels through suitable commercial arrangements.

The merger also intends to transfer ITC’s investments in hospitality entities to ITC Hotels. This includes the likes of Bay Islands Hotels, Park Hotels Ltd, Landbase India Ltd, Srinivasa Resorts Ltd, WelcomHotels Lanka Pvt Ltd, Gujarat Hotels Ltd, International Travel House Ltd, and Maharaja Heritage Resorts Ltd.

The scheme of the demerger is subject to necessary approval from shareholders, creditors, stock exchanges, SEBI, NCLT, and other regulatory authorities, as required.

ITC expects to receive stock exchange approvals by December 2023, which is when it will also file the scheme with NCLT. By August-September 2024, it expects to receive NCLT approvals, file the scheme with ROC, appoint an effective date for the demerger, and around October-November issue and list shares of ITC Hotels.

The rationale for the merger, according to ITC is the fact that the hotel business has matured over the years and ITC believes it is well poised to chart its own growth path as a separate entity, especially with the Asset Right strategy to accelerate growth.

ITC said its continued interest in the demerged entity will help leverage ITC’s institutional strengths & brand equity creation of a separate pure-play hotels entity and a sharper business focus anchored on a differentiated strategy aligned with industry-specific market dynamics. It also reinforces ITC's sharper capital allocation strategy.

For ITC, the hotel business accounted for 20 percent of its capex in FY23 but contributed only 2 percent of its EBIT. In FY23, the hotel business saw a turnover of Rs 2,573 crore. In Q1, the hotel segment recorded revenues of Rs 600.18 crore, up 8 percent year-on-year.