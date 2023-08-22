Sana Ali's imminent role as a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) embodies a hard-fought triumph. Hailing from the heart of Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, this achievement carries profound significance for her family.

In a tale that mirrors dedication and resilience, Sana's father, a bus driver, took loans while her mother pledged her cherished jewellery to facilitate Sana's education. Various news reports reveal the immense struggles they faced. Yet, after navigating countless obstacles, Sana has now emerged as a Technical Assistant within ISRO's ranks.

Sana took tuition classes to meet her expenses. After obtaining an engineering degree, she married Akram, an engineer from Gwalior. Interestingly, Sana's in-laws also played a pivotal role in bolstering her path to success, as highlighted in a report by MP Tak.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also congratulated to Sana on being selected as Technical Assistant at ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Center. Calling her an inspiration, he said, "Women like you are making Madhya Pradesh proud and revealing the potential of its daughters. I wish you all the best for a happy, successful and bright future ahead."

विदिशा की बेटी, सना अली को @isro के सतीश धवन स्पेस सेंटर में टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट के रूप में चुने जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई! आप जैसी लाडलियां मध्यप्रदेश को गौरवान्वित और बेटियों के सामर्थ्य को प्रकट कर रही हैं। आपके सुखद, सफल और उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। https://t.co/SVQdiLGywS— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 13, 2023

According to a report in Amar Ujala, Sana said people should provide education to their daughters and "let their dreams fly". In her message to girls, she said that they should study diligently and work hard to achieve their goal. "Even if you fail again and again, you should keep working hard. One day you will definitely get the success," she was quoted as saying.