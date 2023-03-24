Isha Ambani gets GenNext Entrepreneur award at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023

Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, won the GenNext Entrepreneur Award at the 12th Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023 on Friday.

Isha heads the $800 billion Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, and has launched the JioMart, with the aim of creating "a truly India solution for every Indian problem".

Isha dedicated the award to her parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani for their support and inspiration, and her children, Aadiyashakti and Krishna, "who motivate me every day".

Mukesh Ambani announced Isha as the head of Reliance Retail at the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited in August 2022.

She is the wife of Anand Piramal, the son of Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, and the daughter of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.

Last year, Isha Ambani announced India’s first-of-its-kind space in Mumbai that will be focused on arts, culture and fashion called the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). As the name suggests, she dedicated the centre to her mother Nita Ambani.

It will be situated inside the Jio World Centre, a conference centre for multiple outlets including retail, hospitality, and others, in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

The first day of operation for the NMACC is March 31, 2023. The three-day premiere event will be centred on Indian fashion, art, and culture.

On December 12, 2018, Isha and Anand were married at Ambani's Antilia home on Altamount Road in Mumbai.

Akash and Isha, the Ambanis' twins, and Anant, their youngest son, round out their family. In March 2019, Akash wed Shloka, the daughter of diamond tycoon Russell Mehta. They have Prithvi, a boy, who is two years old.

Also Read: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcome twins

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.