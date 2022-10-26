Summary
Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Ireland and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia on Wednesday, October 26.
Stirling blocks out the 1st delivery and then slashes at the 2nd ball, sending it over backward point for a single. Balbirnie punches the 3rd delivery through the gap past backward point for 2 runs. Stokes does well as he closes out the over with 3 dots to the Irish captain. Just 3 runs come off the over.
Ireland 3/0 after the first over.
Well scratch that previous update. Just as the stumps were about to be put in the rain has made an unwelcome return and the covers are now back on. It's still only a light drizzle but enough to halt proceedings at the MCG. No update yet as to when play will begin now but stay tuned to our feed as we keep a keen eye on the 'G'.
IRE vs ENG Pitch Report: Shane Watson in his assessment of the surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground says, "It's a fresh pitch, there are shorter boundaries on the off side for a right-handed batsman. There is some nice green covering on the pitch, looks really nice for fast bowlers. There's a bit of moisture so there will be some tennis ball bounce. The captains winning the toss would want to chase, cause stats show that fielding first has been the way to go at MCG"
Andy Balbirnie (Ireland Cricket): We would have wanted to chase as well with the rain around. The message has been clear, we back our plans and try to create some special memories for our fans. (On 2011 win) There are two guys in our group who were part of the U19 World Cup that same year, so there's always hope that we can replicate something similar. One change for us - Fionn Hand comes in for Simi Singh.
Jos Buttler (England Captain): We're going to bowl first. A bit unsure about the weather so we are going to bowl first. Lots of these grounds in Australia are huge, so fielding is a big part of our preparation. Yes, we play two games in three days here, but we want to stick to our best playing combinations, hence no changes.
IRE vs ENG Teams:
Ireland - Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.
England - Playing XI: Jos Buttler (C & WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.
IRE vs ENG Possible XIs: Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up today. Stay tuned for the final Playing XI with the Toss coming up at 9 AM.
England possible XI: Jos Buttler (C & WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.
Ireland possible XI: Paul Sterling, Andy Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy and Josh Little.
Ireland come into this match after falling to a convincing 9-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka. Their top four in Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector need to put up a solid batting performance if they are to pose some tight competition to England. Spinners Gareth Delany and George Dockrell can have their say in the contest as the square boundaries are big at the MCG.
England meanwhile started their Super 12 campaign on a winning note as they thumped Afghanistan by 5 wickets. Their bowling was in top form with Sam Curran exceptional on the night as he became the first English bowler to record a five-wicket haul in T20Is. Mark Wood also breathed fire against the Afghans. But their batting did look shaky, especially against the spinners. They will look to iron out that aspect of their game going ahead in the tournament.
Today's game is a must-win encounter for Ireland to stay in the race for a semi-final spot after Andy Balbirnie's side lost their opening Super 12 match against Sri Lanka. But Ireland is known to create big upsets in the ICC events and no one knows that better than England. In the 2011 50-over World Cup Ireland defeated England to stage one of their most famous wins and they'll be hoping for a repeat of the same today.