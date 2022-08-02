iQOO 9T 5G to launch today in India; check price and other details

Vivo subsidiary iQOO will launch its latest smartphone, the iQOO 9T 5G, in India today. The smartphone will be a flagship product from the brand in India. While the phone is yet to be launched, leaks and reveals have meant that nearly all details about the phone are more or less known by now.

The phone will be available in two storage variants, priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively, reported BGR. With bank offers, exchange discounts and EMI options, the smartphones can be bagged for less than their original price.

The phone will go on sale at 12.30 pm on August 2 on Amazon.

Specifications

Teasers from iQOO have shown that the phone comes packed with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone will also carry a separate chip for its cameras, the Vivo V1+.

The brand also boasted of a triple camera set up in the rear with up to 20x zoom. The phone is expected to run on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12.

The iQOO 9t 5G will be available in two storage variants – 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, according to YouYube channels Beebom, Tech Burner, and TrakinTech that have made unboxing videos for the smartphone already.

Other specifications include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ (2220x1080 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display will also have HDR10+ support and will be shipped with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

In the rear camera set-up, the primary sensor is a 50MP Samsung GN5 imager, with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP telephoto unit. The primary sensor is expected to offer a gimbal-like stabilisation for users. At the front, the iQoo 9T 5G comes with a 16MP camera.