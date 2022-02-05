IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Cummins, de kock, Dhawan, Rabada and Shami; where could these marquee players go next?

In the first of the two-part series on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction marquee players, we looked into the IPL careers, records, achievements and possible next destinations of R Ashwin, Trent Boult, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer and Faf du Plessis.

In the second part, we delve into the IPL careers and the teams that could bid for the other five marquee players: Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Mohammad Shami.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins (Image: www.iplt20.com) Pat Cummins (Image: www.iplt20.com)

Australian speedster Pat Cummins has had a stop-start IPL career in which he has played 37 IPL matches for the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) over the course of seven years. In 37 IPL games, Cummins has picked up 38 wickets with an IPL career best of 4/34.

In the 2020 auction, Cummins attracted a bidding war between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). For that auction, Cummins had a base price of Rs 2 crore. When Cummins' name came up, Delhi Capitals and RCB got into an intense bidding battle, which shot Cummins' price to Rs 14 cr. It was at that juncture that KKR intervened and outbid both MI and DC, and bought Cummins for a staggering sum of Rs 15.5 crore. That sum made Cummins the most expensive overseas player in the history of the league. But in the 2021 auction, South African all-rounder Chris Morris fetched ₹ 16.25 crore to take that mantle, becoming both the most expensive overseas player and the most expensive player in the IPL.

In the 2020 season, Cummins played 14 matches for KKR and took 12 wickets. He was the second-highest wicket-taker for the team behind mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. Cummins played only seven matches and picked up 9 wickets in the 2021 campaign, as he did not return to join the team for the second half of the tournament in the UAE. KKR have since let Cummins go.

Which teams could bid for Pat Cummins in the IPL 2022 auction?

Cummins' elevation as Australia's Test captain and leading them to an impressive 3-0 Ashes win over England has shot up his stock in the cricketing world.

As we saw in the 2020 auction, RCB and DC bid hard for Cummins. So we could see the two teams again getting scrapping to get Cummins in their setup.

RCB would want an experienced pacer like Cummins to bowl alongside Mohammed Siraj, whom they have retained. RCB would love to see Siraj learn and grow under the Aussie pacer's mentorship.

In the last two seasons, DC have impressed with their pacers. In 2020, the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje was too good for the opposition. Last season, Indian pacer Avesh Khan took the league by storm as he picked 24 wickets outshining both Rabada and Nortje. DC have let Rabada go and retained Nortje. So the team could be looking for an overseas fast bowler and Cummins fits the bill perfectly.

The third team in the fray for Cummins could be Punjab Kings. The team showed their liking for Aussie pacers as they had signed Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith. Unfortunately, both Richardson and Meredith flopped. But Cummins could be the perfect Aussie pacer for the team.

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock (Image: www.iplt20.com/photo) Quinton de Kock (Image: www.iplt20.com/photo)

Quinton de Kock made his IPL debut with SunRisers Hyderabad against the now-defunct Pune Warriors in 2013. Since then, de Kock has played 77 IPL matches for SRH, the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils, RCB and MI.

de Kock struggled in the initial phase of his IPL career and was unable to get off to regular starts. It was only when the keeper-batsman was traded from RCB to MI in 2019 for Rs 2.6 crore that his IPL career took off. In the three seasons with MI, the South African has amassed 1,329 runs. Only KL Rahul has enjoyed a better run in this phase as a regular wicket-keeper batter.

de Kock is equally good against pace and spin and brings leadership experience to a team.

Which teams could bid for Quinton de Kock in the IPL 2022 auction?

Although MI released de Kock, expect the five-time champions to bid hard to get the player back in their squad.

RCB could also turn out to be a potential destination for the South African. Last season, the team tried to balance its playing XI by asking AB de Villiers to keep wickets. With de Villiers retiring from all forms of cricket, the team could rope in de Kock as a reliable keeper-batsman who can bat in the top order.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings could also be planning to get de Kock into their respectictive folds. SRH would want to get Jonny Bairstow back, but if they are unable to bid for Bairstow, then they could attempt to get de Kock. PBKS have become used to seeing a wicket-keeper batsmen open the innings for them (KL Rahul). But Rahul is no longer associated with the team, so de Kock could be a nearly like-for-like replacement.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan (Image: www.iplt20.com) Shikhar Dhawan (Image: www.iplt20.com)

Shikhar Dhawan is an old hand in the IPL. The left-hand opener has featured in 192 IPL games and has represented the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Delhi Capitals/Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhawan's name can be found in the list of some of the most glorious batting records of the league. With 5,784 runs, the southpaw has the second-highest runs in the league after Virat Kohli. Dhawan has hit 654 fours, which is the most by a batsman in the IPL. The 36-year-old has recorded 44 half-centuries, which puts him just behind David Warner on the list of batsmen with the most fifties. In the 2020 edition of the league, Dhawan became the first batsman in the IPL to score consecutive hundreds.

Dhawan's most recent association was with Delhi Capitals--he moved to the Delhi-based team from SRH in 2019. The association turned out to be fruitful for the team and the player. Dhawan has been the team's top-scorer in the last three seasons and Dhawan's consistent show with the bat has reflected in DC's finish on the points table. DC has finished 3rd, 2nd and 1st in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

But DC have released Dhawan ahead of the mega auction.

Which teams could bid for Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL 2022 auction?

Although DC have let go Dhawan, they could bid hard to get the player back. Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have gelled well for the team and given them a good opening combination that offers variety. It shouldn't be a surprise to see Dhawan wearing DC's jersey again.

Given its liking for experienced players, CSK could be a possible destination for Dhawan. Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad could form a potent opening combination. If CSK does manage to get Dhawan, then they look for an overseas player who could possibly fulfil other requirements of the squad.

MI could also bid for Dhawan and get a left-handed opener back in the team. In its heyday, the batting pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan has proven to be a big headache for opposition bowlers. MI could well take a chance to get that combination back and look for plenty of runs at the top of the order.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos) Kagiso Rabada (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)

South African speed merchant Kagiso Rabada has been in the IPL fold for only five seasons, but has already become one of the league's most prolific wicket-takers. Rabada was bought by Delhi Capitals for a mouthwatering sum of Rs 5 crore. The team got Rabada back in its fold in the 2018 auction for Rs 4.2 crore .

Rabada has played 50 IPL games for DC and has picked up 70 wickets at an average of 20.53. In the last three seasons, Rabada has been on a wicket-taking streak for the team. In the 2019 season, Rabada was the second-highest wicket-taker of the season with 25 scalps. A year later Rabada went a step ahead and won the Purple Cap by picking up 30 wickets. With 15 wickets last yearm he was DC's joint second wicket-taker with Axar Patel.

Ahead of the auction, it was going to be a toss-up between Rabada and Anrich Nortje. DC retained Nortje and let Radaba go.

Which teams could bid for Kagiso Rabada in the IPL 2022 auction?

Except for DC no other team retained an overseas fast bowler. The two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad also did not pick an overseas fast bowler from the draft. So come auction day, almost all teams would be vying for a premium fast bowler. Hence it is difficult to predict where Rabada could end up playing. According to cricketer-turned-pundit Aakash Chopra, Rabada could be the most expensive overseas bowler in the IPL 2022 auction.

Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami (Image: https://www.iplt20.com) Mohammad Shami (Image: https://www.iplt20.com)

Mohammad Shami has been playing in the IPL for nine years but his performance in the league has only peaked in the last three seasons. Shami's initial years in the IPL were of struggle and inability to find a spot in the playing XIs. It is difficult to recall that Shami used to once play for Delhi Daredevils and KKR before that. In those years Shami could not pick wickets on a regular basis and used to concede plenty of runs.

It is only when the pacer shifted his base to Punjab Kings that he found his mojo. Since 2019, Shami has been the team's leading wicket-taker. In the three seasons with the team, the fast bowler has picked up 58 wickets. In comparison, the bowler managed just 19 wickets for his other teams. Sadly Shami's prolific run with the ball could not transpire into much success for the team.

For the 2022 season, Punjab Kings management looked for a complete overhaul and only retained Mayank Agarwal and young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Which teams could bid for Mohammad Shami in the IPL 2022 auction?

Shami is an ageing bowler. On a bad day, he tends to concede runs. There are plenty of Indian and overseas fast bowlers up for grabs. In that scenario, it could become difficult for Shami to attract bids.

But Lucknow Super Giants could be looking to get Mohammad Shami. The team has already signed two former Punjab Kings players in KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi. They could then also go for Shami to get a core of three players who played together. Moreover, Shami has responded well to Rahul's captaincy. So that formula could work for Lucknow Super Giants.