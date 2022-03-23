IPL 2022: ICICI Bank launches co-branded credit card with Chennai Super Kings

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is just around the corner and to celebrate the occasion, ICICI Bank has announced a collaboration with four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings with the launch of a co-branded credit card.

The credit card is called ‘Chennai Super Kings ICICI Bank Credit Card’, and has been specially designed with a range of exclusive privileges for millions of cricket fans of the the most successful team. The exclusive privileges include meet and greet sessions with select players and an opportunity to attend a practice session of the team.

Sudipta Roy, Head of Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank, said, “The card is a result of a collaboration between two institutions and we expect that the CSK fans will like it.”

The new credit card is an addition to the range of exclusive co-branded cards that the bank has previously offered. Four years ago, ICICI collaborated with the football team Manchester United as well. The bank aims to connect with sports enthusiasts around the world and offer benefits of its credit cards to the fans of iconic sports teams.

