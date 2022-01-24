iPhone 13 'pink screen' issue affects small number of users; how to fix it

Several iPhone 13 series smartphone users are facing an issue with their phone screen called "pink screen” wherein display turns pink or purple on affected models and the handsets get locked.

According to AppleInsider, shortly after the release of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lines in late 2021, a small number of users encountered a frustrating situation with their smartphones.

There is no indication yet as to what is causing the problem, but it is seemingly a fixable situation.

Some users state a reset of settings of the iPhone eliminates the problem, while others say they contacted Apple and swapped their handsets for a replacement.

According to a MyDrivers report, Chinese users are also encountering the issue, and it appears that Apple is aware of the problem's existence.

A customer service representative is said to have told a consumer that the team hadn't received "relevant notices" that it was a hardware problem, but said it was a system issue instead.

Also Read:

“I use an iPhone 13 pro for a two day and my screen turns pink for a few seconds and then reloads. It happens all the time, so I can't use my iPhone. Why?,” an iPhone 13 user wrote on Apple’s Community forums back in October 2021.

“My iphone 13 pro max’s screen turned pink and knocked itself out on halloween. it took a moment to shut down and to open. no problems after that. a few weeks later (now), i was deleting some stuff and when i went to my photos library, the whole screen was pink. you could still access the app but the whole thing was pink. Help?, another user wrote on the forum.

How to fix ‘pink screen’ issue:

Advice to affected users is to back up their data and then either factory reset or update iOS to the latest version. If the issue continues to occur, then a hardware repair may be warranted, said the AppleInsider report.