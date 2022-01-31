IOC Q3 Results: Revenue up 35% QoQ to Rs 1.99 lakh crore; net profit up 0.4% to Rs 6,261 crore

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs Rs 6,261.6 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This was a modest 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter increase, but a significant 51.53 percent increase from the corresponding quarter in the 2020-21 financial year.

In its quarterly earnings report, the company reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1.99 lakh crore, up 35 percent QoQ and 36.3 percent increase year-on-year.

The company reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation ( EBITDA) At Rs 10,773 crore, a margin of 6.5 percent.

The company in the report said its board of directors, during a meeting on Monday, approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (face value of Rs 10 per equity share), in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share paid during this period. The company reported earnings per share of Rs 6.69 crore, and a paid-up equity share capital of Rs 9,414.16 crore.