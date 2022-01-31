IOC Q3 Results: Revenue up 35% QoQ to Rs 1.99 lakh crore; net profit up 0.4% to Rs 6,216 crore

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs Rs 6,216.6 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This was a modest 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter increase, but a significant 51.53 percent increase from the corresponding quarter in the 2020-21 financial year.

In its quarterly earnings report, the company reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1.99 lakh crore, up 35 percent QoQ and 36.3 percent increase year-on-year.

