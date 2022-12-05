Students can be part of a number of volunteer programs in India that work towards child education, women empowerment, or saving the environment

There are umpteen volunteer programs in India for students willing to dedicate their time and skills to their different organisations and serving the community at large. Volunteering helps foster teamwork and community development and also makes the youth mindful of the small things that can impact society. These efforts bring positive changes within the volunteer while making a difference in other people's lives.

On International Volunteer Day, here’s a look at some of India's top student volunteer programs.

Make A Difference (MAD)

Make A Difference (MAD) is present in 14 states and 23 cities in India. It works to provide a reasonable quality of life for children, saves them from exploitation and teaches them how to cope with life crises. The organisation impacts the lives of 3,000 children every year. Those who volunteer can help teach the children, impart foundational skills, or mentor them. Volunteers can also help in raising funds for the children.

PETA

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA was founded in January 2000 in India. The volunteer program fights against the suffering of animals and discourages the use of animals for eating, entertainment, or abuse in any other way. One of the most famous NGOs in India, PETA uses research publications, public education, and media coverage to stop animal abuse. One can become a member of PETA Youth or PETA Activist Network or volunteer as an intern. As a member of PETA Youth, students can be part of rallies and flash mobs and promote animal rights in college festivals.

CARE

CARE has been in India for over 68 years, working towards alleviating poverty and social injustice. CARE focuses on empowering women and girls who are affected by poverty and discrimination. As a volunteer, students can be part of Disaster Preparedness and Response programs or be part of their other campaigns. The organisation allows volunteers to work for one to six months or on specific projects during emergency and disaster situations.

WWF

One of the most popular NGOs in India is the World Wildlife Fund or WWF, which works to stop the degeneration of the planet’s natural environment. The NGO has been working in India for over 50 years and is committed to building a future in which humans and nature live in harmony. As a volunteer, one could help save priority species such as the Asian elephant and the Bengal tiger, work towards reducing carbon footprint and preserve critical regions such as the Western Ghats or the Himalayas. Students can be part of the Young Conservationist Programme which provides leadership skills and training to those looking to address conservation issues in India.

The Akanksha Foundation

This organisation provides high-quality education to underprivileged children through their after-school centres. The program initially started as an initiative by an 18-year-old and has now grown to 20 schools in Mumbai and Pune.

Bookwallah Organisation

This US-based non-profit organisation has centres in India, which provide storybooks and libraries to orphaned children. Students can volunteer as storytellers.