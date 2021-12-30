Intel inputs about terror threat on New Year's Eve keeps Mumbai cops on their toes; staff weekly offs cancelled

Amid intelligence inputs about a possible terror threat in Mumbai on New Year's Eve, the Mumbai police have beefed up security at railway stations and other public places, and also cancelled the weekly offs of personnel so that they are at full strength, officers said on Thursday.

"In order to maintain law and order, police are on alert and keeping a strict vigil across the city on December 31. Considering the possibility of people gathering at prominent places like the Gateway of India and Marine Drive, a large number of personnel will be deployed in the city on the eve of the New Year," a police officer said.

As there were some inputs about a possible terror threat during the New Year celebrations and as railway stations are soft targets, the security of prominent stations has also been increased, another official said.

In the wake of emergence of the new 'Omicron' variant of COVID-19, the Mumbai Police have prohibited New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants. The orders were issued on Wednesday under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 by Deputy Commissioner of Police (operations) S Chaitanya.

"Mumbai police have prohibited all New Year gatherings and parties in closed and open places, but there is a possibility that people can gather in groups not more than four persons," the officer said.

Besides the city police, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have also stepped up security at prominent railway stations considering the threat, and anti sabotage measures have been taken, he added.

In a tweet, Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner GRP Mumbai, said, "In view of the covid 19