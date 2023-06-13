Inox Wind Director says merger deal with holding company is fair for all minority shareholders

Once the warrants are converted, Inox Wind's shareholding in Inox Green will go up to 61 percent.

Inox Wind's wholetime director Devansh Jain told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction that the merger announcement with Inox Wind Energy is fair for all minority shareholders.

Shares of Inox Wind Energy ended with gains of over 13 percent on Tuesday after the board approved its merger with Inox Wind, subject to approval of shareholders and creditors of both entities. 158 shares of Inox Wind with a face value of Rs 10 each will be issued to shareholders of Inox Wind Energy for every share held by them.

Additionally, 158 share warrants of Inox Wind at an issue price of Rs 54 each will also be issued for 10 share warrants of IWEL at an issue price of Rs 847.

On the merger between the two companies, Inox Wind is of the view that the move shall simplify and streamline the structure of the Inox Wind Group, while ensuring consolidation of wind energy business operations under a single umbrella.

Jain further said that the wind sector is seeing a turnaround after 4-5 years and that Inox Wind will continue to remain the wind turbine manufacturing business. He further added that there is traction in renewable tenders from IPPs and private players.

The company believes that consolidated operations lead to improved and increased efficiencies.

In the March-ended quarter, Inox Wind Energy reported an 11.6 percent increase in net profit at Rs 111.88 crore compared to Rs 126.56 crore in the year-ago period, while net sales rose 35.65 percent to Rs 188.2 crore.

On the other hand, shares of Inox Wind ended 3.7 percent lower at Rs 140.45.