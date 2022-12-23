Homenews

IndiGo announces 3-day winter sale starting today — Check prices here

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.COMDec 23, 2022 10:20:43 AM IST (Published)

IndiGo Holiday Sale: Indigo is offering the discounts only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network. Customers cannot club the offer with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, or avail the discount on IndiGo’s group bookings.

IndiGo announced a special three-day holiday sale for domestic and international flights on its 6E network starting today. The three-day winter sale, which will run from December 23 - 25, will offer fares starting from Rs 2,023 for domestic flights and Rs 4,999 for international flights.

The sale is valid on tickets bought for the period between January 15, 2023, and April 14, 2023. Customers can also avail an additional cashback up to Rs 750 from IndiGo’s partner bank HSBC.


“This offer is made by InterGlobe Aviation Limited (“IndiGo"), to the customers booking IndiGo flights from 06:00 hours on December 23, 2022, up to 23:59 hours on December 25, 2022 (“Offer Period") for travel between January 15, 2023, till April 14, 2023," IndiGo announced on its website.

Also Read: IndiGo passenger engages in heated exchange with cabin crew over meal choice, DGCA looking into incident

Discounts will be provided to customers depending on the availability as there is limited inventory available under the offer, the statement from the airline said. Customers should note that discounts are not applicable on airport charges and government taxes.

IndiGo is offering the discounts only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network. Customers cannot club the offer with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, or avail the discount on IndiGo’s group bookings.

Also Read: After IndiGo & GoFirst, Akasa Air announces flights from Mopa airport

“This holiday season, we are also celebrating a strong recovery in the aviation sector and announcing our winter sale for, both, domestic as well as international routes,” Moneycontrol quoted Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales, IndiGo, as saying.

Between January and November 2022, IndiGo carried 1,105.10 lakh domestic passengers against 726.11 lakh flyers during the same period the previous year, registering an annual growth of 52.19 percent, Mint reported quoting the data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India.

