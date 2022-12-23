IndiGo announces 3-day winter sale starting today — Check prices here

IndiGo Holiday Sale: Indigo is offering the discounts only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network. Customers cannot club the offer with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, or avail the discount on IndiGo’s group bookings.

IndiGo announced a special three-day holiday sale for domestic and international flights on its 6E network starting today. The three-day winter sale, which will run from December 23 - 25, will offer fares starting from Rs 2,023 for domestic flights and Rs 4,999 for international flights.

The sale is valid on tickets bought for the period between January 15, 2023, and April 14, 2023. Customers can also avail an additional cashback up to Rs 750 from IndiGo’s partner bank HSBC.

“This offer is made by InterGlobe Aviation Limited (“IndiGo"), to the customers booking IndiGo flights from 06:00 hours on December 23, 2022, up to 23:59 hours on December 25, 2022 (“Offer Period") for travel between January 15, 2023, till April 14, 2023," IndiGo announced on its website.

Discounts will be provided to customers depending on the availability as there is limited inventory available under the offer, the statement from the airline said. Customers should note that discounts are not applicable on airport charges and government taxes.

IndiGo is offering the discounts only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network. Customers cannot club the offer with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, or avail the discount on IndiGo’s group bookings.

“This holiday season, we are also celebrating a strong recovery in the aviation sector and announcing our winter sale for, both, domestic as well as international routes,” Moneycontrol quoted Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales, IndiGo, as saying.