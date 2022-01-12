India's COVID-19 tally highest in 230 days at 1.94 lakh; active cases near 10 lakh

India's daily COVID-19 tally surged to 1,94,443 in the last 24 hours, the highest in 230 days. The new cases were 16 percent higher than the previous day and the total tally rose to 3,60,70,223, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

Six states and Union Territories reported more than 10,000 daily new cases. Maharashtra reported 34,424 cases, Delhi 21,259, West Bengal 21,098 the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, with the caseload rising by 1,33,873. All 36 states, union territories have reported a rise in the active cases.

The death toll climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities in a day. Kerala reported 296 new deaths (including 277 backlog), Delhi 23, Maharashtra 22. More than 50,000 COVID-19 deaths (50,053) reported to date in Kerala of which 19,377 (38.71 percent) have been added as backlog in the last 82 days. The case-fatality ratio in Kerala has since increased from 0.6 percent to 0.9 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.

With inputs from PTI